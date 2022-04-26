Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 10:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Apr 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited ("AFMG", the "Company", HKEX stock code: 860, together with subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the appointment of Mr. Wilfried Porth, who had been a member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG ("Mercedes-Benz") from 2009 to 2021, as a non-executive director with effect from 1 May 2022. Having served in various positions and different markets in the automotive industry for over 36 years, Mr. Porth will bring to the Group invaluable experience and industry insights.



Mr. Porth has extensive international management experience in Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa, with wide-ranging functional expertise in production, research and development, sales and human resources. During his celebrated career at Mercedes-Benz, Mr. Porth held numerous senior executive positions, which include serving as Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans, Executive Vice President of Mercedes-Benz Transporter, and Chief Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck & Bus Corporation. Mr. Porth has also been a member of the boards of various corporations, organizations and foundations. Mr. Porth obtained a Diplom-Ingenieur degree in Studies of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Stuttgart.



Mr. Ho King Fung Eric, Chairman of AFMG, comments, "We are extremely delighted to have Mr. Porth join our Board. Mr. Porth will provide AFMG expert advice from the perspective of operating a world-leading automotive enterprise. This will help AFMG's next stage of development as the Group shifts its focus to new energy vehicles and future mobility."



Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited (HKEX stock code: 860) is a leading integrated mobility technology solution provider. It is building a world-leading one-stop platform for "future mobility" through the integration of advanced proprietary technologies. The Group is focused on three pillars, namely Automobile Manufacturing, Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) and Technology Development. In addition to the development and sales of hypercars and premium electric vehicles, the Group provides the global mobility market with comprehensive solutions. The Group's subsidiaries include Apollo Automobil, Ideenion Automobil AG, and GLM Co. Ltd. In addition, the Group has also expanded its mobility technology offerings by investing in Divergent Technologies Inc., an innovative and comprehensive 3D printing automotive manufacturing platform, and EV Power, a leading electric vehicle charging solutions provider. For more details, please visit https://apollofmg.com/







