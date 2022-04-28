Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Thursday, April 28, 2022
Wednesday, 27 April 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Berhad
Spritzer EcoPark Upcycles Bottles to Celebrate Hari Raya Balik Kampung Bersama with Visitors
Welcomes Visitors During Hari Raya Festive Season

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Apr 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - It's time to visit the Spritzer EcoPark in Taiping, Perak and see the exciting Hari Raya Balik Kampung Bersama upcycling decorations from 19 April to 31 May 2022 with free admission.




The EcoPark has upcycled thousands of Spritzer Natural Mineral Water bottles into traditional decorations in the spirit of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Visitors will be welcomed by a main arch with the sight of festive decor, including ketupat wraps, daybeds and pots reminiscent of a traditional kampung household.

Muslim visitors and their families and friends can stroll through the EcoPark, break their fast amid a pristine setting at cosy STG Cafe and enjoy an evening of togetherness while taking selfies and pictures capturing the fully decorated park as keepsakes.

Spritzer EcoPark has a host of activities and attractions for visitors from 30 April to 8 May 2022, including pedal kart rides, Balik Kampung lollipops and ketupat chocolates to sweeten the palate and Tropical Fizz drinks by Spritzer Sparkling to quench thirst. The Souvenir Shop and Water Shop promotions will also be held during this period.

Other fun activities lined up from 30 April to 8 May 2022 include:
- DIY workshop for floral crafting, flower baskets and crafting
- Snap and post pictures of the festive decor or activities to win lucky draw prizes
- Surprise gifts daily to be redeemed by the first three birthday stars of the day

In conjunction with Mother's Day, there will be additional activities like manicure services, body art painting and customised illustrations* from 6 to 8 May 2022.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy themselves in a safe manner. Spritzer will continue to adhere strictly to all standard operating procedures, and encourages checking in through MySejahtera, having masks on at all times and sanitising of hands.

Image download link: https://bit.ly/3vPATEY

Spritzer Bhd: [Bursa: SPRITZER; 7103] [RIC: SPTZ:KL] [BB: SPZ:MK] [OTC: SPZRF]
Spritzer Bhd: https://www.spritzer.com.my

*For more information and assistance, contact Ms. Peiwei (+6018-386 2663) / Ms. Emi (+6016-542 5915).


Spritzer Berhad
