Source: GBA El Salvador Talks Crypto with Policy Makers in Washington

Washington, D.C., Apr 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On May 26, 2022, Ambassador Milena Mayorga of El Salvador will address a gathering of 600 innovators, public-sector administrators, legislators, and executives in Washington, DC. She will be sharing the experiences of El Salvador regarding the adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender. Her country leads the world in the national adoption of cryptocurrency.



That evening Ambassador Mayorga will be meeting with government blockchain leaders from more than:

- 23 Nations

- 39 US Government Offices

- 18 State & Local Government Offices



The event is hosted by the US House Congressional Blockchain Caucus and the Government Blockchain Association (GBA). For more information about the event visit www.bit.ly/bseg22-schedule or send an email to events@GBAglobal.org



