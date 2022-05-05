Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 5, 2022
Thursday, 5 May 2022
Avantor Announces Investment in Manufacturing and Distribution Hub in Singapore to Serve Rapidly Growing Asia Pacific Biopharma Industry

Singapore, May 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, today announced it will create a new manufacturing and distribution Hub in Singapore, by integrating its existing distribution facility with new manufacturing operations. The new Hub, which brings Avantor solutions closer to regional customers and strengthens global supply chain capabilities, will be fully operational early next year.

"The Singapore Manufacturing and Distribution Hub will enable Avantor to better serve the fast-growing Asia Pacific Biopharma market by facilitating shorter lead times, enhancing supply chain security and increasing capacity in the region," said Christophe Couturier, Executive Vice President, AMEA, Avantor. "The Hub will boost regional innovation and serve as an industry benchmark for Singapore and Asia Pacific's global quality and regulatory standards, and demonstrates Avantor's commitment to growing our presence in the region."

The new Hub will provide a range of services including quality control and inventory management expertise, and feature cGMP manufacturing suites and testing labs for process ingredients and excipients.

About Avantor

Avantor, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world.

Regional Media Contact
Christina Koh
Director, Communications - AMEA
Avantor
M: +65 9720 0169
Christina.Koh@avantorsciences.com


Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
