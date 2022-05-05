Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 5, 2022
Thursday, 5 May 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd
Novotech Acquires US CRO NCGS, Expands Global Expertise

Singapore & Charlotte, NC, May 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO, has acquired US CRO NCGS as part of its expansion program, and can now offer its biotech clients clinical services in the US to support later phase global studies. NCGS, established in 1984 in South Carolina, is a privately held CRO with a biopharma client base and a workforce of about 300 professionals across the US.

Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said "We are very pleased to acquire such an impressive company with a strong history of quality and delivery in the United States. The company's growth is a real credit to the knowledge and expertise of founder Nancy Snowden and the exceptional team she has formed.

"This is a strategic move to provide US-based expertise and infrastructure for our US clients wanting trials in APAC and the US, and for our APAC clients wanting US clinical programs. Clients will receive seamless service, with a unified approach to systems and SOPs well developed," Moller said.

Nancy C.G. Snowden, founder and CEO of NCGS, said the company was excited about becoming part of Novotech operations globally and supporting Novotech's clients with their US clinical programs. "We have a similar cultural fit and focus on excellence, so joining Novotech will be seamless for both ours and Novotech's clients. Novotech and NCGS have a collaboration history of over a decade which will also support the seamless integration," said Snowden.

"NCGS focuses on complex areas of clinical development; oncology, hematology, infectious disease, and CNS in both adult and pediatric populations. Our lean organizational structure and nimble operational model with highly tenured staff have been specifically designed to overcome the challenges inhibiting our industry today. We have the ability to pivot in real time as the needs of the trial evolve," Sowden said.

Novotech serves biotechs globally, leveraging deep relationships built with hundreds of Asia-Pacific sites over the last 25 years. NCGS compliments this with a broad US site base and hundreds of investigators with relationships spanning nearly four decades.

Media Contact:
David James
E: communications@novotech-cro.com
AU: +61 2 8218 2144
USA: +1 415 951 3228
ASIA: +65 3159 3427

About Novotech Health Holdings

Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Novotech") is a leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO with integrated labs and phase I facilities providing drug development consulting and clinical development services. Novotech Holdings is well positioned to serve biopharmaceutical clients conducting clinical trials in Asia and globally. For further information, visit https://novotech-cro.com/.

About NCGS

NCGS Incorporated, founded in 1984, is a full-service CRO that specializes in conducting and managing clinical trials. NCGS has supported the development of more than 70 approved pharma-biotech, diagnostic and device products with over 80 indications during its nearly four decades of operation. For more information, please visit https://www.ncgs.com/sponsors/.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Clinical Trials
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd
Feb 9, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech Recognized as Top 10 CRO in CenterWatch Global Site Relationship Benchmarking Report
Aug 26, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech the Asia-Pacific CRO Leader - Awarded '2020 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific CRO Company of the Year'
July 13, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech Webinar: Why the Asia-Pacific is Attracting 10,000 Oncology Trials and How Biotechs Can Tap the Region
June 18, 2020 11:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech Partners with South Korea's Pusan National University Hospital
May 26, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech and Endpoints to present APAC Clinical Trial webinar series
Apr 29, 2020 21:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech Selected as CRO for Karyopharm's COVID-19 Clinical Study
Apr 28, 2020 19:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech COVID-19 Clinical Trial Clients Benefit from New Asia-Pacific Fast-Track Review Processes
Apr 8, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech Data Shows Majority of Australian Sites are Open for Clinical Trial Activity
Mar 20, 2020 20:30 HKT/SGT
Novotech CRO Tapped for Two Informa Citeline Awards for Excellence in Asia-Pacific Clinical Trials
Mar 6, 2020 22:00 HKT/SGT
Novotech Wins CRO Contract for Komipharm Coronavirus Covid-19 Clinical Trial in South Korea
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       