Thursday, 5 May 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: G3 Global Berhad / SenseTime G3 Global Awarded RM118 Million Contract to Drive Digital Transformation of KLIA and klia2 The Group will work together with SenseTime to implement an Airport Security and Safety System to enhance overall airport safety management

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Artificial Intelligence (AI) specialist G3 Global Berhad has secured the Group's largest contract since restructuring the business with an RM118.38 million agreement to design and develop the Airport Integrated Security and Safety System (AIS3) for Malaysia's two busiest airports - Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and klia2 - in collaboration with SenseTime, a leading AI software company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX).

Mr. Dirk Quinten, Managing Director of G3 Global Berhad

Mr. Martin Huang, Managing Director of SenseTime International

The contract, which was awarded by Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MA Sepang) on 15 April 2022, is the first master system architect project among the world's Top 10 airports. MA Sepang is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad and provides maintenance and airport facilities administration services.



G3 Global will leverage its AI capabilities and the deep industry knowledge of SenseTime to develop a state-of-the-art integrated platform that includes enhancing existing systems to improve the overall safety and security management capabilities.



Mr. Dirk Quinten, Managing Director of G3 Global Berhad said, "In pre-pandemic 2019, both KLIA and klia2 served 62.3 million passengers, of which almost 72% or 44.6 million were international arrivals. Post-reopening of international borders, the airports' traffic is bound to recover and hence, there is a great need for a technologically-advanced smart security management system for both airports. This is where our AIS3 system will come in with its AI capabilities.



Our system is efficient, highly-integrated and has advanced data analytics capabilities. This will help to achieve faster and improved decision making in strengthening the airports' safety management. The AIS3 will be key in transforming KLIA and klia2 into high-tech airports in the world, enabling them to be better equipped to handle more passengers in the future.



Meanwhile, with the partnership between G3 Global and SenseTime in this project, the Group can leverage on the experience and track record gained for upcoming proprietary analytic-based projects. G3 Global will also be able to diversify into Augmented Reality and retail solutions, integrated with our airport Big Data initiative."



As G3 Global's principal AI partner, SenseTime's industry-leading AI platforms will complement the Group's capabilities to provide a comprehensive suite of products for an end-to-end experience.



Mr. Martin Huang, Managing Director of SenseTime International said, "As a leading AI software company focused on creating a better AI-empowered future through innovation, SenseTime is committed to leveraging AI technologies for a positive Whole-of-Society impact, benefitting businesses and people alike. Together with our partner G3, we saw an opportunity to revitalise airport operations as we learn to live in the new normal. As demand for air travel grows, our leading AI-enabled capabilities will support airports to perform these key operations sustainably and provide a safer travel journey overall."



The AIS3 project is expected to be completed by March 2024. G3 Global's partnership with SenseTime began in April 2019 after both parties signed a Collaboration Agreement to jointly explore various projects relating to the application of interface technologies and platforms.



Upon the successful completion of the AIS3 project, G3 Global will look at scaling a similar AI-based security management model to other airports in Malaysia and across the region. This would further strengthen the Group's position as the largest listed AI player in Malaysia.



G3 Global: https://g3global.com.my/

G3 Global: 7184 / [BURSA: G3G] [RIC: GLOA:KL] [BBG: G3G:MK]



SenseTime: https://www.sensetime.com/en

SenseTime: [HKSE: 20]





Topic: Press release summary

Source: G3 Global Berhad / SenseTime

Sectors: Airlines, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI], Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

