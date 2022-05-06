

MAHE, SEYCHELLES, May 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Kristof Schoffling, the founder of Move Digital, is proud to announce the company is expanding P2E and Metaverse fields, which will further disrupt the industry. Kristof Schoffling is one of the business tycoons who are deeply adept at changing with the times. His journey toward building Move Digital - leading the development and consulting company in the blockchain industry - has been extraordinary. Over 15 years, Kristof has positively impacted the tech world, providing immense value in the fields of retail consumer products, software development, and blockchain solutions. His earliest endeavours were in the e-commerce arena where he was one of the earliest entrepreneurs to effectively and sustainably capture the margin between importing intuitive products and selling them for a mark-up to European eCommerce consumers. Starting in 2007, Kristof began identifying hot consumer trends and putting in the groundwork to source products within these trends at effective costs while reselling them through eCommerce platforms such as Amazon and eBay. Kristof Schoffling developed and employed a unique methodology for identifying promising trends in this market and his results were a testament to the effectiveness of this methodology. Within three years, Kristof Schoffling had already sold over 1 million products through his eCommerce outlets. However, Kristof sought ways to further optimise his business and began the journey to widening profit margins by investing in his own suite of product brands. The success of these business activities would drive Kristof Schoffling to explore innovative digital payment solutions to cater to the growing demand worldwide for his products. 2012 would mark Kristof's first foray into the blockchain world when he began researching the potential of Bitcoin and other blockchain solutions as a means of facilitating payments. After a thorough exploration of digital payments solutions, Kristof Schoffling would begin to transition into the B2B software development world for several years. During this time, Kristof Schoffling independently developed several cutting-edge solutions that were adopted by millions of netizens and online businesses worldwide. In 2014, Kristof Schoffling successfully sold one of his most successful products, a digital payments solution, to a Fortune 500 company at attractive multiples of annual revenue. In 2017, Kristof Schoffling started Move Digital, a blockchain-focused development and advisory firm which would become one of the biggest in the Asian market. Move Digital started by providing white-label development services to high-potential blockchain products that lacked the resources to fully reach their potential. With the help of Move Digital, these products could quickly develop and launch a product. Move Digital has since built the backend and other tech components for blockchain projects that have reached valuations in excess of $1 billion. In 2018, Move Digital would begin to heavily focus on the field of blockchain-based gaming, which will soon evolve into play-to-earn and Metaverse related projects. Move Digital is one of the biggest players in this field and has provided the necessary infrastructure for several cutting-edge gaming projects that have reached multi-billion dollar valuations. The vast demand from play-to-earn and Metaverse projects who are interested in partnering with Move Digital has led to Kristof expanding his team from 40 employees at the start of 2020 to 120 currently. Move Digital is currently in a state of rapid expansion and Kristof Schoffling anticipates that the company will grow to 250 employees by year-end. Kristof Schoffling and Move Digital are committed to maintaining a standard of excellence in their developments in the tech world. As the years roll on, we are likely to see many of the leading play-to-earn and Metaverse projects tied to their name. Social Links

Medium: https://movedigitaltoday.medium.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/movedigitalcom Media Contact

Kristof Schoffling, Move Digital Limited

E: hello@movedigital.io

U: https://movedigital.com/ SOURCE: Move Digital Limited





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Move Digital Limited



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

