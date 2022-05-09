Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Monday, 9 May 2022, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Game Space
Game Space Releases Merge Bird on Its GameFi-as-a-Service (GaaS) Platform

Singapore, May 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Game Space is proud to announce the release of Merge Bird on its GameFi-as-a-Service (GaaS) platform. Merge Bird is an on-chain game, inspired by the once-popular game 'Flappy Bird'. Game Space has chosen it as the first on-chain game of this kind, to pay tribute to the tenth anniversary of 'Flappy Bird'.

Game Space will also AirDrop 500 bird NFTs to the community from May 9th to May 12th. Users can participate in the Merge Bird NFT airdrop event as well as receive huge prizes from being in the top 1000 leaderboard rankings. Users should not miss out on this incredible event. They can follow Game Space's official Twitter and Telegram communities to find out how to join the whitelist event or by going to: https://u.game.space/whitelist

The Game Space Wallet App and Merge Bird game is available on IOS and Android. Users can also download the Game Space Wallet App and Merge Bird game through the Official Game Space website at https://game.space/en-us/download

About Game Space

Game Space releases games on their GameFi-as-a-Service Platform. It can help AAA gaming companies and titles to release on-chain functionality in a matter of days through their integrated SDK, as well as an NFT transaction engine that can be embedded in games, which can help GameFi projects shorten the launch time by half a year and greatly reduce the threshold for gaming companies to enter Web3.

For more details on the event and how to join their airdrop whitelist:
Follow their official Twitter account https://twitter.com/Gamespace_NFTs
Join their official Telegram community at https://t.me/gamespace_nft
Check out their additional Social Media at https://linktr.ee/Gamespacenft

