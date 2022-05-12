Thursday, 12 May 2022, 06:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd Novotech Sponsors Pre-ASCO China Summit: Go/No Go Decisions Based on Early Phase Oncology Trials

SYDNEY, May 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO which has recently expanded its CRO services to the US, is pleased to sponsor the Pre-ASCO China Summit 2022 event titled: Go/No Go Decisions Based on Early Phase Oncology Trials ('The Summit').



The Summit will feature insights from leading Novotech experts tapping decades of oncology clinical experience in the APAC region. They include:

- Dr. Ramandeep Sharma, Senior Medical Monitor, Novotech

- Dr. Vivian Gu, Head of Clinical Development & Regulatory, CMO, Novotech China



Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pre-asco-china-2-gono-go-decisions-based-on-early-phase-oncology-trials-tickets-330427145487



Event Date:

- China Time: 9:00-10:30 AM, Saturday, May 14, 2022

- US EST Time: 9:00-10:30 PM, Friday, May 13, 2022

- US PST Time: 6:00-7:30 PM, Friday, May 13, 2022

Language: English, with Chinese simultaneous translation

Venue: Live Zoom Webinar

Moderator:

- Dr. Li Yan, CMO, Brii Biosciences; Managing Director, United States Chinese Anti-Cancer Association (USCACA)



The Summit will start with a presentation by Novotech's Senior Medical Monitor Dr. Ramandeep Sharma titled: Approaches, Experiences, and considerations for early phase go/no go.



A panel discussion will follow featuring leading clinical specialists including:

- Dr. Jin Li, Shanghai East Hospital

- Dr. Li Yan, CMO, Brii Biosciences; Managing Director, USCACA

- Dr. Ramandeep Sharma, Senior Medical Monitor, Novotech

- Dr. Vivian Gu, Head of Clinical Development & Regulatory, CMO, Novotech China

- Dr. Xiaoxia Yan, Highthink

- Dr. Jianmin Fang, Co-founder, CEO & CSO, RemeGen

- Dr. Joseph Eid, Chief Medical Officer, Hengrui

- Dr. Jon Wigginton, Senior Advisor and Chairman SAB, Cullinan Oncology; Former Head of Immuno-Oncology Early Clinical Development, BMS



Earlier this month, Novotech announced the acquisition of US CRO, NCGS as part of a US service expansion program for its global base of clients.



Novotech, which has a reputation for delivering full-service, high-quality expedited clinical trials in Asia-Pacific, can now offer its biotech clients clinical services in the US to support later phase global studies.



NCGS was established in 1984 in South Carolina with a biopharma client base. NCGS has a workforce of about 300 professionals across the US.



Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said:



"This is a strategic move to provide US-based expertise and infrastructure for our US clients wanting trials in APAC and the US, and for our APAC clients wanting US clinical programs."



"Clients will receive seamless service, with a unified approach to systems and SOPs well developed," Moller said.



Novotech has recently been benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world's leading CROs, and has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.



With more than 2,000 highly experienced professionals, clients benefit from strong site and Key Opinion Leader relationships, deep regulatory expertise, and the ability to accelerate clinical trials across the Asia Pacific and in particular China.



Novotech recently announced a partnership and investment in tech firm Prospection to support accelerated clinical trials with healthcare data analytics using real-world data.



Novotech has also partnered with virtual research organisation ObvioHealth to expedite trials leveraging remote technologies. This patient-centric approach improves subject retention and allows sponsors to reach populations outside major cities for clinical trial participation.



About Novotech Health Holdings



Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Novotech") is a leading Asia-Pacific biotech specialist CRO and consists of two operating brands, Novotech and PPC. Novotech is a CRO with integrated labs and phase I facilities providing drug development consulting and clinical development services. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 3,700 clinical trials across all trial phases and broad range of therapeutic areas. Novotech is well positioned to serve biopharmaceutical clients conducting clinical trials in Asia and globally. For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact



Media Contact

David James

communications@novotech-cro.com

AU: +61 2 8218 2144

USA: +1 415 951 3228

Asia: +65 3159 3427





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd

Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Clinical Trials

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

