Monday, 16 May 2022, 00:01 HKT/SGT
Solve.Care Foundation CEO Pradeep Goel to Speak about Blockchain Technology in Healthcare at GBA's Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth Conference

Washington, D.C., May 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Government Blockchain Association is proud to announce that Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care Foundation, will speak about blockchain technology in healthcare at the upcoming GBA Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth Conference (https://gbaglobal.org/2022-bcseg-tickets/) on May 25-27, 2022 at Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC.

Pradeep Goel, CEO of Solve.Care Foundation


Mr. Goel is a healthcare executive with a relentless focus on improving healthcare administration, coordination, quality, and efficiency by using blockchain in healthcare today.

With 25 years of expertise in the health sector as a CEO, COO, CIO, and CTO in insurance, benefits administration, and public programs, Mr. Goel is the ideal individual to discuss the implementation of blockchain in healthcare today

Furthermore, Mr. Goel will describe how he stayed in Ukraine after the country's illegal occupation by Russia began and how he and his Solve.Care team created nine refugee shelters for displaced Ukrainians who had lost their homes due to Russia's invasion of their homeland.

His talk will be immensely informative for all those attending the conference, so don't miss out and register today. Don't pass up the chance to hear from one of the world's foremost blockchain healthcare experts.

Please register today and join us at the GBA Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth Conference to learn more about how blockchain technology is implemented globally in healthcare systems. You won't regret it!

The Government Blockchain Association is an industry association dedicated to the education and ethical adoption of blockchain-based solutions globally.

Solve.Care Foundation is a blockchain-powered platform that allows for a more cost-effective, coordinated, and patient-centric healthcare delivery. Its mission is to make access to quality healthcare a fundamental human right by leveraging the power of blockchain technology.

