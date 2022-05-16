Monday, 16 May 2022, 01:06 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: GBA El Salvador's Ambassador to the United States to Represent the El Salvador People at GBA's Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth Conference

Washington, D.C., May 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Milena Mayorga, El Salvador's ambassador to the United States, will represent her nation and government at this year's Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth Conference organized by the Government Blockchain Association.



The conference will focus on blockchain technology in business and government. It will include presentations from experts in the field and a Pitch Competition, Job Fair, and Art Show.



H.E. Ambassador Mayorga is a former deputy to the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador and a former model who represented El Salvador in the Miss Universe 1996 pageant. On September 24, 2020, President Nayib Bukele appointed her as Ambassador to the United States.



On May 25-27, the GBA will host the Blockchain & Sustainable Economic Growth Conference at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, DC. For more information, please click here: https://gbaglobal.org/blockchain-sustainable-economic-growth/.



The Government Blockchain Association is an industry group devoted to educating and encouraging the usage of blockchain technology across the world.



Despite international criticism, President Nayib Bukele's forward-thinking government legalized bitcoin in late 2021, making it the first nation to do so.



