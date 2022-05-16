Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, May 16, 2022
The Lan Space Announces The Summit In Davos
An exclusive event in Davos for thought leaders and societal change-makers converging the frontiers of technology and humanity in an immersive, elevated experience.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, May 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Summit at The Lan Space, an exclusive gathering of visionary leaders collaborating on the most pressing issues of our current and future generations, is back in Davos, Switzerland this May in its second edition after a successful debut in January 2022.


From May 20th, The Lan Space in Davos will converge the frontiers of technology and humanity to showcase the cultural essence of life in a week-long immersive, elevated experience.

With 200+ elite investors in attendance, the Summit will act as a crucial place to engage with mind-blowing projects, societal change-makers, and digital-native visionaries.

With a diverse and disruptive program of panel discussions, debates, live performances, workshops and networking sessions, each day of the conference will be dedicated to a specific theme, spanning from sustainability and solidarity, the future of leadership, the arts and disruptive decentralisation. .

The contributions and perspectives of brilliant minds joining the panels range from Tessy De Nassau, UN Aids Ambassador and Woman of the Decade, the Inspiration4 astronaut Dr. Sian Proctor, to the Montessori Group's CEO Leonor Diaz Alcantara, the Editor-In-Chief of Cointelegraph, Kristina Corner, and Berthold Baurek-Karlic, Founder of Venionaire Capital & President of European Super Angels Club, each of whom will be focused on discussing the future of humanity across disciplines and how to create positive change. Each session will be buzzing with thought-provoking insights and impactful ideas moderated by Farah Nanji (TEDx Speaker, BBC Producer), Kamran Khan (MIT Sloan, Former Chair of Asia at LSE, Investment Director at Expand Energy), and Gaia Lamperti (Reporter at IBS Intelligence).

The Lan Space will also be a meeting point for global leaders, VCs, start-ups, and entrepreneurs with a plethora of targeted opportunities to network and enjoy social interactions. Expect welcome drinks on stunning terraces, gala dinners cooked by celebrity chefs, live music performances by worldwide renowned artists, and collective meditation sessions. Notable investor networks in attendance range from Lan To Capital, Goldfingr, EQ Capital, Top Tier Impact, Chi Impact Capital, and Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association.

Lan Tschirky (https://www.linkedin.com/in/lan-tschirky/), Founder of The Lan Space and organizer of the event, said, "With this event, we want to celebrate our collective inspiration, as well as our shared passion for philosophy, technology, the arts, and gastronomy. But most importantly, we want to focus on delivering practical solutions that converge between the digital and physical world to bring about positive change in society and for the environment. We are excited to offer a week of activities upholding the core values of trust, partnerships, collaboration, preservation, and nurture of creativity."

Access to the Lan Space panel discussions, parties & investor network is by application only. Please email your bio and digital links to farah@thelanspace.com to request access after registering on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.ch/e/the-summit-at-lanspace-tickets-320848605817).

You can download the event's full agenda and list of guest speakers here (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-0yz-DW3cy_WCydbcpDXXZ9JwwUlNA_5/view).

For any press inquiries, please email farah@thelanspace.com.


