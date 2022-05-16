|
|- Simplifies and Streamlines Containerized Application Workflow to Boost Operational Efficiency
|
HONG KONG, May 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), is pleased to introduce SmartCLOUD(TM) Container Service to simplify application workflow, streamlining operations and offering profound competitive advantages, to support new business initiatives in an unrelenting, fast-paced, highly competitive environment. As a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), SmartCLOUD(TM) Container Service is a fully managed cloud-based container platform, for boosting operational efficiency and productivity. By adding the new PaaS service under the SmartCLOUD(TM) service portfolio, CITIC Telecom CPC is now offering a complete solution series from IaaS, PaaS to SaaS, an all-in managed mode for easing and saving enterprises' manpower and time on managing their cloud infrastructures and applications.
|SmartCLOUD(TM) Container Service
Fast and Furious Deployment with Cloud Native Container
In today's digitally-focused world, enterprises are facing challenges of managing numerous cloud and legacy applications, as their IT staff continuously develop and refine applications to support new business initiatives to keep pace with the fast-changing environment. SmartCLOUD(TM) Container service allows software developers and IT departments to build, run and operate modern applications reliably, securely and at scale. SmartCLOUD Container service is built on top of Kubernetes and provides a full stack of "ready-to-use" DevOps toolkits including enterprise-grade image repository, continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) services, container applications monitoring and purpose-built backup/restore solution. Businesses can exploit the advantages of the cloud-native container model to streamline and easy-to-deploy secure solutions using container-based virtualization.
"To keep up with the pace of rapid technological changes in the digital world, businesses need to transform, adopt the right technologies and respond to changes quickly. SmartCLOUD(TM) Container Service is a Platform-as-a-Service. Built on industry-standard, it provides enterprises a complete managed cloud-based container platform and enables them to easily deploy different features that fit their operations, empowers businesses to enjoy a streamlined and secured containerized application workflow, and boosts operational efficiency," said Mr. Taylor Lam, Chief Strategy Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC. "As the Global-local Digital Intelligent ICT partner, CITIC Telecom CPC's full series of SmartCLOUD(TM) service portfolio can help enterprises move their digital transformation efforts further and unlock the full value of the cloud for their businesses."
Key Benefits of SmartCLOUD(TM) Container Service:
-- Simplify & Streamline Application Development
By using SmartCLOUD(TM) Container Service, it streamlines and automates DevOps practices for modern applications and facilitates collaboration between IT operations and application development. It is even able to simplify the adoption of Kubernetes Technology, by using the open standard technology, which can easily migrate any Kubernetes-based cloud applications to SmartCLOUD Container Service.
-- High-speed Large-scale Continuous Integration
By leveraging SmartCLOUD(TM) Container Service, IT teams remain productive creating and upgrading innovative applications with a dynamic container platform environment supporting their continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline. The self-service portal enables developers to deploy test environments in minutes with effortless management of large-scale application orchestration.
-- Fully Managed, High Security and Reliability
Provides enterprise-grade security and compliance with 7 x 24 fully managed container platform monitoring and backup services to meet stringent customer requirements, not only helping customers greatly reduce container platform management and day-to-day operations overhead costs, but also providing a safer and more stable container platform for modern applications
-- Smart Containerization Maintains Business Continuity
Using multiple container clusters facilitates robust business continuity, meanwhile, it allows companies to quickly and easily clone applications into different namespaces, enabling fast failover across regions and between on-premises and cloud infrastructure to keep your business smoothly operating.
About CITIC Telecom CPC
We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ("CITIC Telecom CPC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.
With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.
With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 19 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and two dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). As one of the first managed service providers in Hong Kong to achieve multiple ICT-related certifications, including ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, we offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.
For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com
Media Contact:
Catherine Yuen
CITIC Telecom CPC
(852) 2170 7536
Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.com
