  • Thursday, May 19, 2022
Thursday, 19 May 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT
WealthSecrets Revolutionises Sports, Media, and Prediction Gaming with Its Maiden Product Bettico
Application offers best-in-class online prediction gaming experience
Users can access different winnable slips on the go
Company has big plans to grow it as the "must-have" app

New York, NY, May 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - WealthSecrets, operator of the world's first blockchain social prediction gaming platform WS. Bettico, has launched its mobile application recently. This application brings the best-in-class online sports prediction gaming and social experience to all sports enthusiasts and allows users to exclusively access different winnable slips on the go in addition to other exciting features.

Sports lovers and betpreneurs globally can now download the Bettico app via Google Play, the company is working around the clock to finalise discussions with apple and plan to release the IOS version soon after talks are finalised.

With Bettico's promise to deliver a "simpler and easier social prediction gaming platform", bets can now be quickly and easily placed on different partner bookmarkers such as 22bet, 1xbet and Melbet, in no time by simply pasting winnable odd slips from your favourite Bettico oddster.

With the help of Bettico, prediction gaming gets easier. Adding chances of making money would also be amplified by using the mobile app as players get access to different slips shared by the experts worldwide.

Aims to be the hub for sports enthusiasts, bettors, bookmakers and crypto communities, the Bettico app features a wide array of functionalities and offers user-friendly-sports prediction gaming and social experiences.

Through the app, users would be able to interact with one another, engage in community unique competitions, join Fan pages, access different winnable bet slips, win through using these available odds among many others. Also integrated is a fun predict and win challenge oriented around sports, sports banter and campaigns not to mention unique features to make WSC stand out from the crowd.

To enhance Bettico as one of the must-have apps in the phone, WealthSecrets is working towards integrating unique features such as P2P prediction gaming, live game scores, live sport streams and create your own prediction gaming event shortly.

"Our app revolutionises the space. We plan to beautifully blend the world of crypto, mainstream sports, social media and prediction gaming. Whilst providing unique tools geared towards greater winning rates and increased personalisation of predictions," the company officer said.

Through Bettico, fans of different teams partake in P2P prediction game and make money from the games of their passionate sports teams. "Prediction gaming will be fun, easier, increased win rates, main and passive income, good user base for bookmakers among others," the company noted.

"We would love to be household names for the sport lover by the close of the year," said WealthSecrets, who is eyeing to be a major platform for upcoming World Cup.

As part of its effort to cement its leading position, the company is working to be listed on a renowned and credible Centralized Exchange and will launch loyalty and referral program to grow user base to as much as half a million.

Bettico app will be available for download via Google Play via https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.betticos.mobile. For more information about the app user manual, public can visit the tutorial video by clicking this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdcrFlbb8yw.

About WealthSecrets (WSC)

WealthSecrets is a wealth creation Technological firm and operator of blockchains first social prediction gaming platform WS. Bettico. Since the organisations inception in 2016, it has hosted over multiple sports and prediction gaming competitions with over 230winners, Sports talk shows with good interactiveness, Discussions (Podcasts) with experts with different backgrounds (Tech, AI, VR etc). WSC has been fully audited by Techrate and Certik and is proven critical issue free and hacker resistant. The company's market value has been steadily growing and hitting a high of $14 million. For more information, visit https://www.wealthsecrets.io/

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WSecrets_WSC

Media contact
Nana Kay, CEO, WealthSecrets
E-mail: info@wealthsecrets.io
Website: https://www.wealthsecrets.io/

