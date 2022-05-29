Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, May 29, 2022
Sunday, 29 May 2022, 14:01 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: InvestHK
Director-General of Investment Promotion visits Middle East and Europe to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities

HONG KONG, May 29, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Director-General of Investment Promotion, Mr Stephen Phillips, today (May 29) started his duty visit to Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Kuwait in the Middle East, and Amsterdam, Lisbon and Madrid in Europe as part of the latest efforts of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) to promote Hong Kong's business attractions.

Mr Stephen Phillips

During the visit, Mr Phillips will meet with business leaders from various sectors including innovation and technology, financial services and family offices, fintech, business and professional services, tourism and hospitality, and transport, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. He will also speak at three events in Abu Dhabi, Lisbon and Madrid, giving updates on Hong Kong's latest business environment and opportunities, highlighting the city's strategic role in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).

Mr Phillips said, "Hong Kong is an ideal location for overseas and Mainland companies, as well as entrepreneurs from around the world, as a base to set up or expand their business in Hong Kong, the GBA, China, and Asia more widely. The facts speak for themselves: in two surveys conducted last year, we saw a record number of businesses from overseas and the Mainland come to Hong Kong, as well as the largest number of start-ups in Hong Kong."

He added, "Hong Kong offers to companies a wide range of routes to growth opportunities. I look forward to sharing with representatives of companies and entrepreneurs the up-to-date and real situation in Hong Kong, and particularly how they can use Hong Kong to seize opportunities, including those arising from the GBA."

About InvestHK

InvestHK is the department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government responsible for attracting foreign direct investment and supporting overseas and Mainland businesses to set up or expand in Hong Kong. It provides free advice and customised services for overseas and Mainland companies. For more information, please visit www.investhk.gov.hk.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: InvestHK
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Funds & Equities, Local Biz, Startups, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

InvestHK
May 29, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Middle East and Europe to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Sept 30, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
InvestHK: HKSAR Government's "Report on Hong Kong's Business Environment" highlights Hong Kong's unique advantages and unlimited opportunities
Sept 29, 2021 22:00 HKT/SGT
InvestHK: Government's "Report on Hong Kong's Business Environment" highlights Hong Kong's unique advantages and unlimited opportunities
Mar 2, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
InvestHK of the HKSAR encourages Australian companies to leverage Hong Kong's business advantages in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area
Mar 2, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
InvestHK encourages Australian companies to leverage Hong Kong's business advantages in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area
Mar 3, 2020 17:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investment Promotion chief visits Norway to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Jan 21, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
Invest Hong Kong of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government assists record number of overseas and Mainland companies setting up or expanding in Hong Kong
Jan 21, 2020 15:30 HKT/SGT
Invest Hong Kong assists record number of Overseas and Mainland Companies setting up or expanding in Hong Kong
Jan 13, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Hong Kong Investment Promotion chief visits Indonesia to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
Jan 13, 2020 10:00 HKT/SGT
Director-General of Investment Promotion visits Indonesia to promote Hong Kong's long-term business opportunities
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       