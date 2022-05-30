Monday, 30 May 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: MuskMelon MuskMelon Utility Tokens Set to Dominate Investors' Mindshare: NFTs Launch May 30

DAKAR, Senegal, May 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - MuskMelon coins, the latest craze in NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) for game lovers, being bought in multiples of 10x, is setting a new high for collectors. Breath-taking MuskMelon lured investors with its presence in Times Square, New York recently. With an exponential gain of over 6000% returns for investors, MuskMelon Tokens (MELONs) are set to launch 3D NFTs, offering investors an opportunity to cash in on the growth curve on May 30, 2022.



MELON Tokens will be traded on Bibox, the world's leading AI-led digital asset trading platform, and Digifinex, a one-step crypto investment platform (both exchanges are headquartered in Singapore). MuskMelon is also live on BitMart, XT.com and others.



MuskMelon aims to outmanoeuvre established coins such as SHIBA INU (SHIB) and DOGE with its inventive methodologies. The Token is unique amongst the current offerings, with its unique play to earn and NFT avatars, in the DeFi space.



On the occasion, Neal Mathews, Project Advisor of MuskMelon, said, "MuskMelon's recent presence in Times Square, New York has amplified our NFTs multi-fold. Hence the 3D NFTs are launching today while 'RunMelonRun' remains a favourite for many of our investors. The said game will host MELON NFTs and merge the utility of MELON Tokens, enabling users with dual benefits. The game will be available on iOS and Android stores post-launch."



MuskMelon allows meme creators to spread their word, build a strong community and earn. The entire process of MuskMelon is decentralized and helps aspiring meme creators showcase their talent to the world. The platform prides itself on being a community-driven initiative, re-igniting the spark that brought the Blockchain-Cryptocurrency industry to life.



MuskMelon seems to be an ecosystem that wants to enchant global audiences with NFTs and immersive gaming possibilities. MELONs have a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens, on the BEP20 and ERC20 networks. The MuskMelon community wants to ensure maximum public participation with an almost fair sale.



For more information, kindly visit the website https://muskmelon.org/



Media Contact:

Neal Mathews, MuskMelon

Email Id: hello@muskmelon.org

Contact: +221 774800422





