Source: BidNow Financial services veteran Dato' Seri Dr Mohamed Azahari joins auction technology firm BidNow as new Corporate Advisor The former Asian Finance Bank CEO and QSR Brands Group Managing Director expressed his excitement in joining an organisation with lots of growth opportunities in the digitisation of e-bidding platforms

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - BidNow, one of Malaysian's largest auction technology platform, has appointed Dato' Seri Dr Mohamed Azahari Kamil as its new Corporate Advisor with immediate effect. His appointment is expected to spur the company's growth and further develop its tremendous potential for robust auction sales.



In his new role, Mohamed Azahari will be contributing his wealth of experience in the corporate world to facilitate BidNow's further expansion domestically and internationally, as well as lead the company towards an initial public offering (IPO) stage.



Mohamed Azahari, who has previously held positions as chief executive officer of Asian Finance Bank Bhd and group managing director of QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd (which operates over 1,250 KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants), has had a distinguished career in several industries such as financial services, property, F&B, education and more. Some of the other private and public organisations that he held senior management posts in prior to this include KPJ Healthcare Bhd, Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad, Permodalan Nasional Berhad Group and Amanah Raya Group.



He is also currently a Non-Executive Director in Aurelius Healthcare Sdn Bhd and SEG International Bhd, as well as Corporate Advisor to Titijaya Land Bhd, Ni Hsin Group Bhd and HCK Capital Group Bhd.



Commenting on the new appointment, BidNow founder and CEO Frankie Goh said: "We are thrilled to have Dato' Seri Dr Mohamed Azahari, a proven leader in the business world, to join us as our new corporate adviser. His reputation along with a deep wealth of knowledge that is relevant to what we are doing in the auction and technology space, ensures that BidNow will be able to aggressively grow its platform regionally and eventually become a leading one-stop e-commerce bidding platform for sales of products and services."



"BidNow is not only currently one of the largest property auction trading platform in Malaysia, but is also an e-commerce marketplace for other items such as furniture and home appliances, motor vehicles, luxury goods, electronic gadgets, and soon non-fungible tokens (NFT). Dato' Seri Dr Mohamed Azahari brings to the table a rich track record of identifying key growth strategies and successfully positioning companies to be able to scale up into high-growth start-ups, and billion-dollar market leaders. We look forward to working with him as we translate that keen business acumen into market leadership in the SEA region which is our next step."

Mohamed Azahari's distinguished and successful career includes growing funded assets from millions to billions of ringgit, listing the first Government Real Estate Investment Trust (Amanah Raya REIT) and several other private limited companies on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange, and providing asset management services to hundreds of government-linked companies and high net worth individuals with returns of investment exceeding the market benchmark.



"BidNow is at an exciting point in its evolution," said Mohamed Azahari, new Corporate Advisor at BidNow. "There are over 200,000 active members and 10,000 marketing agents registered on the platform, and they are currently expanding to Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and Philippines on top of already being present in Malaysia and Singapore. Their business prospects look very promising, and I am pleased to be a part of their journey as they progress to even greater heights."



BidNow or Bidnow.my is a one-stop e-commerce bidding platform that makes it easy for anyone to sell any products or services to individuals who share similar hobbies and interests. For more information, visit www.bidnow.my.



BidNow: https://www.bidnow.my/





