New York, NY, June 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Klaytn network-based Metaverse Service, 'KlayStore' launches the first minting service on June 7, 2022. A total of 14,000(2,000 per character) limited edition NFT of various job characters is minted, and a staking pool is provided to NFT holders in the first round.

The maximum number of KlayStore's minted NFT is 5,000 per character. KlayStore plans to mint 3,000 NFT per character in the next round.

Starting from the first minting, staking can be done via STC every day for ten years. Once people mint an NFT by mining power (MP) through this service, users can occupy the world's popular places and landmarks in advance and get rewards for a long time. MP is changed by the levels of characters that users have created or selected and various mining rating systems.

Minted character NFT acquires mining power (MP), which becomes the standard of staking pool. In addition, the rewarded STC is planned to be exchanged to KLAY via KLAY swap and converted into cash.

Since users can participate in the minting on Klaytn this time, they need a Kaikas or Metamask wallet for using the service. Check KlayStore website (https://klaystore.io/) for more information. KlayStore is planning opening events on SNS and various channels.

