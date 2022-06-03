Friday, 3 June 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Moonstake Moonstake Hosts Staking Contest with Partner FIO with 100,000 FIO Prize Pool

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is excited to host a staking contest with our partner, FIO, with a prize pool of 100,000 FIO tokens. This competition will run from June 1 - June 15 and there will be 108 prizes for users who stake the most as well as lucky draw rewards.



Moonstake and FIO became strategic partners in February 2022 to integrate support for FIO tokens on Moonstake Wallet, and Moonstake became an official Block Producer for the FIO Network in the same month. Since then, Moonstake and FIO have collaborated extensively to host various successful community programs to promote adoption of the FIO and Moonstake ecosystems, including staking launch, educational quiz, and now, a staking contest to boost awareness and participation.



Below is the detailed information of the FIO staking contest:



Reward details:

- First place: 1 prize of 20,000 FIO tokens. Must stake a minimum of 200,000 FIO tokens.

- Second place: 2 prizes of 10,000 FIO tokens each. Must stake a minimum of 100,000 FIO tokens.

- Third place: 5 prizes of 4,000 FIO tokens each. Must stake at least 40,000 FIO tokens.

- Lucky draw prizes: 100 randomly selected participants will share a total prize pool of 40,000 FIO Tokens. To be selected for this pool, you must have a minimum of 1,000 FIO tokens staked.



How to participate:

- Download the Moonstake wallet

-- iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/moonstake-wallet/id1502532651

-- Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.moonstake.wallet

- Stake FIO tokens

- Follow FIO ( https://twitter.com/joinFIO ) and Moonstake ( https://twitter.com/moonstake ), retweet the staking tournament announcement ( https://twitter.com/moonstake/status/1531885942675763200 ).

- Fill out this Google form: https://forms.gle/tfxenikw9LCvVh91A



Notes

1. Only the staking amount staked during the duration of this campaign is eligible.

2. You must keep this staking amount staked during the entire period of the campaign to qualify for the reward.

3. We will choose the stakers with the highest staking amount as the winner of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes.

4. Rewards will be distributed within 14 working days after the end of the staking tournament.

5. The FIO team and the Moonstake team reserve the right to interpret the above event at their sole discretion.



Please also check out the blog article of our partner FIO about this campaign: https://tinyurl.com/fio-blog



Moonstake is committed to providing the most secure and user-friendly experience for users worldwide to promote crypto staking, and this staking contest is an important joint initiative by us and our partnered coin to accelerate growth and adoption of our staking ecosystems.



About Moonstake



Moonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals.



Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 27 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.



Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools. https://www.moonstake.io/



About Moonstake's staking business



For the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 12 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year.



About FIO



FIO, the Foundation for Interwallet Operability, is a decentralized consortium of blockchain organizations and community members supporting the ongoing development, integration, and promotion of the FIO Protocol. The protocol is an open-source, decentralized usability layer solution that works across all blockchains, and uses human-readable Crypto Handles to replace the complexity, risk, and inconvenience that comes with blockchain-based transactions using public addresses.





