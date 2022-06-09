Thursday, 9 June 2022, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: JCB JCB appoints AxiCom to support Public Relations and Communications growth across Europe AxiCom UK will act as central hub for the global payment brand's European PR

LONDON, June 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., today announced the appointment of AxiCom, WPP's technology specialist communications agency, as its PR agency of record in Europe, following a competitive pitch process. AxiCom will support JCB's growth in the region through strategic media relations and communications, as the company evolves as a data-driven global financial services provider.



Building on JCB's unique heritage, AxiCom's remit also includes growing brand recognition with merchants, acquiring partners and other target groups to assist in differentiating the company from other payment providers. JCB is entering into a new era as travel restrictions gradually ease, and with that in mind the JCB brand has prioritised carving out a niche space for JCB in a competitive European market - and AxiCom will support JCB in this endeavour.



In a recent brand study, JCB learned that although brand awareness in Europe is currently low, there is a phenomenal opportunity for growth, with the brand already being recognised as:

- Specialists in Asian cardmember insights and data to support partner prosperity

- Premium and high-quality with affluent cardmembers

- Collaborative and customer-centric with partnerships, based on trust and reliability

- Strong commitment to upholding Japanese legacy principles, such as Omotenashi



Ray Shinzawa, recently appointed as the Managing Director for JCB International (Europe) Ltd., explained: "The AxiCom team is a very welcome addition to the JCB network in this stimulating growth phase for JCB within Europe. We are eager to utilise their in-depth expertise in our very niche industry of payments and technology to drive JCB brand awareness cross-regionally - with the core purpose of unlocking new payment gateways for our 140 million international cardmembers and European business partners alike."



Victoria Perea-Usher, Vice President, Marketing Communications, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said: "As we strive to innovate our marketing and communications, and be a trusted partner for our customers, it was crucial that we appoint a PR agency that could support our strategy. Throughout the pitch process, the AxiCom team presented us with contemporary ideas and ways of thinking that demonstrated a clear understanding of our technology and objectives across Europe, helping us to further engage with the JCB community."



The AxiCom team will be led by Director of Fintech, Robert Roessler and will include resources from AxiCom's European offices as well as the Content Hub.



Rosie Bannister, managing director UK at AxiCom, said: "The financial services industry is changing rapidly, meaning large and small brands need to adapt quickly to maintain their market position by translating their messages into stories that engage customers. Robert and his team are experts in building brand awareness through strategic media engagement that will firmly position JCB as a data-driven organisation dedicated to providing customers with a best-in-class payment experience."



About JCB



JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 39 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 140 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/



About AxiCom



Founded in 1994, AxiCom is a technology specialist communications agency. We fuse intelligence, integrity and initiative to deliver powerful integrated communications for our clients that turn them into true technology heroes. At AxiCom, we translate technology. We bring the most meaningful message to the people our clients care about, wherever they are in the world. Our team of technology and communications experts make what's global local, and what's complex clear, turning separate systems into an integrated approach. AxiCom is part of the global communications group BCW Group and is the only specialist technology PR agency within the WPP Group (NYSE: WPP).



AxiCom Media Contact:

Ricky Broughton: ricky.broughton@axicom.com

+44 7552 212 026



JCB International (Europe) Ltd. Contact:

India Stone: istone@jcbeurope.eu



JCB (Head Office in Japan)

Ayaka Nakajima: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp





