  • Thursday, June 9, 2022
Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 20:49 HKT/SGT
Source: OTS Holdings Limited
OTS Holdings Launches Plant-Based, Ready-to-Eat Food Brand 'ANEW'; Three 'ANEW' Luncheon Meat Products to be Sold in Online Stores and Major Supermarkets Across Singapore

Singapore, June 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - OTS Holdings Limited ("OTS Holdings" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a brand builder and food manufacturing group, is pleased to announce that it has launched a plant-based, ready-to-eat food brand ANEW that aims to deliver quality, nutrition and convenience to consumers with a taste of heritage. For more information on ANEW, please visit www.anew-foods.com.



Highlights:
- Coupled with the tagline "Better Food Forward", ANEW is a 100% plant-based, ready-to-eat brand that aims to deliver quality, nutrition and convenience to consumers with a taste of heritage
- Developed by its in-house R&D team and manufactured in Singapore, the first product line-up from ANEW consists of three luncheon meat products that are inspired by the Group's popular luncheon meat products
- Tasty on its own and yet highly versatile, ANEW's luncheon meat products can also be used for a variety of Asian and Western cuisines
- ANEW's nutritional product features include Non-GMO, Cholesterol Free, Trans-Fat Free and No Added Preservatives
- ANEW's luncheon meat products are sold in online stores and will be made available in major supermarkets across Singapore
- According to Bloomberg, the plant-based foods market could make up to 7.7% of the global protein market by 2030, with a value of over US$162 billion, up from US$29.4 billion in 2020(1)

Developed by its in-house R&D team and manufactured in Singapore, ANEW's luncheon meat products are tasty on its own and yet highly versatile to be used for a variety of Asian and Western cuisines. ANEW's luncheon meat products are currently sold in online stores and will be made available in major supermarkets across Singapore.

Managing Director of OTS Holdings, Mr. Ong Bee Chip said: "Increased awareness of environmental and sustainability benefits have been a key driving force for plant-based alternatives to become a growing part of consumers' diet around the world.

In addition, plant-based alternatives can also mitigate concerns of food security as the world's population continues to grow.

With ANEW, we see an opportunity to participate in the fast-growing plant-based foods market, where we want to be able to meet consumer's expectations so that they can continue to enjoy their favourite food experience with our plant-based products based on our popular recipes."

(1) bloom.bg/3tohg6E

About OTS Holdings Limited
(Bloomberg: OTS:SP / SGX Stock Code: OTS)

Established in 1993, OTS Holdings Limited is a brand builder and food manufacturing group in the consumer industry with a strong niche in ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat products with key markets in Singapore and Malaysia.

The Group's vision is to develop a growing portfolio of established consumer brands and become an innovative market leader in the region. Targeting both halal and non-halal consumer segments, the Group has more than 1,100 SKUs across 13 main product types under its seven house brands and notably the Group's flagship brands, "Golden Bridge" and "Kelly's" have become established household names within the ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat products market in Singapore and Malaysia.

The Group owns and operates three modern food manufacturing facilities, two in Singapore and one in Bulan Island, Indonesia. In Singapore, its integrated food manufacturing facilities with in-house research and development team span across around 9,131 sq m with an average annual production of around 2,500 tonnes of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat products.

The Group's food products are sold in major supermarkets, convenience stores, provision shops, hotels and restaurants in Singapore and Malaysia. Having built an established sales and distribution network over the past few decades, the Group aims to expand its presence in existing markets and overseas.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.ots-holdings.com.

Issued on behalf of OTS Holdings Limited by 8PR Asia Pte Ltd.

Media & Investor Contacts:
Mr. Alex TAN
Mobile: +65 9451 5252
Email: alex.tan@8prasia.com

This press release has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, SAC Capital Private Limited (the "Sponsor"). This press release has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Charmian Lim (Telephone (65) 6232 3210) at 1 Robinson Road, #21-00 AIA Tower, Singapore 048542.


