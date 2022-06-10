Thursday, 9 June 2022, 18:17 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tradepass Mastercard, KnowBe4, Perfios, Daon and many other tech giants to define the biggest fintech show in Africa World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) 2022 - Africa, a two-day mega scale summit, focused on tech innovations in the African FSI industry will shed light on the continent's poised fintech market, all the while facilitating collaboration between the seeking organizations and the top technology providers from the industry.

Nairobi, June 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The world is now gravitating towards digital financial services and so is Africa with the rampant growth in smartphone adoption and internet penetration. As per several reports, 48% of African banks are transitioning towards becoming digital-first and therefore opening a huge market for financial technology.



To bridge the gap between the fintech providers and financial institutions, Tradepass is hosting the 9th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS) at The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya on 19-20 July 2022.



Mastercard, KnowBe4, Perfios and Daon will be the face of the summit as they will have their own exclusive exhibition booths to showcase their cutting-edge tech solutions for the FSI industry.



"Mastercard is proud to be sponsoring the World Financial Innovation Series for the second year in a row. As a leading technology firm, this event affords us the opportunity to connect with industry peers and partners, to educate about our solutions and efforts in driving financial and digital inclusion across Sub Saharan Africa. At Mastercard we are focused on driving an inclusive digital economy - and we are able to deploy our innovative solutions through key partnership, which is why events such as they are very important to the ecosystem. We are looking forward to another successful event," said Shehryar Ali, Country Manager, East Africa, Mastercard.



The summit will host 1500+ technology and business heads (in-person & virtual) from 200+ leading Banks, Insurance & Micro-Finance institutions across Africa, along with 20+ most inspirational thought leaders who will share the latest developments, case studies, use cases, best practices and many more concerning the tech innovations in the FSI world.



The summit will power two knowledge-packed days filled with insightful presentations on the most pressing industry topics, deep dive panel discussions with the leading thought leaders, live showcase of the best solutions and many more.



Some of the confirmed speakers from the summit include LANRE BAMISEBI, Group Director - IT & Operations, Equity Group; HARTNELL NDUNGI, Chief Data Officer, Absa Bank Kenya PLC; ANTHONY CHESARO, Chief Information Risk Officer, Stanbic Bank; DR. PETER KAMAU NJUGUNA, Chief Information Officer, Co-operative Bank; MAKABELO MALUMANE, MD - Head of Transaction Banking, East Africa, Standard Chartered Bank; SAHIL ARYA, CIO, Head of Banking Technology & Digital Transformation, Gulf African Bank; CHARLES KINYANJUI, Head New Ventures & FinTech Development, National Bank; JACK SIKENYI, Head Enterprise Applications Support, NCBA Group; ASHISH BAGHEL, Head of Digital Banking Channels, Prime Bank Limited; MONICAH NDUNG'U, Head - Payments RPC & Remittances Unit, Ecobank; NNENNA NWABUFO, Director General - East Africa Region, African Development Bank Group; and many others.



Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena, expressed, "In the wake of Africa's huge unbanked population, digital financial services play a crucial role in not just increasing bank account ownership but also providing the millions of unbanked Africans with a better chance at wealth management. In that light, World Financial Innovation Series 2022 - Africa, is just the event the continent needs to promote the new-age digital innovations in the FSI sector and expose the ultra-lucrative fintech market."



For more information about the summit, log on to: https://africa.worldfis.com/



About Tradepass



Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.



As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.



