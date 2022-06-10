Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, June 11, 2022
Friday, 10 June 2022, 22:25 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: IntellectEU
Catalyst Blockchain Platform Launches on Corda

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 10, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Catalyst Blockchain Platform is now available on Corda, the leading distributed ledger technology platform from R3, created specifically for highly-regulated markets. Users benefit from both Corda Community Edition and Corda Enterprise Edition, using Catalyst's highly-automated processes and intuitive user interface to streamline the development, deployment, and maintenance of their Corda networks and applications.

On Corda, privacy is paramount. The protocol enables scalable, secure data transactions between network participants while ensuring the highest level of privacy and security. Corda employs a unique peer-to-peer architecture that maximizes confidentiality, while Corda distributed applications offer exceptional flexibility and interoperability.

These features together make Corda ideal for deployment by financial institutions and financial service providers, governments, healthcare providers, insurers, and other regulated organizations.

"On Corda, Catalyst Blockchain Platform brings a whole new frontier of data privacy and ease of use to blockchain network development. It is especially relevant for those operating in challenging regulatory contexts, and we are extremely proud to be able to offer these organizations an easy pathway to blockchain adoption," said Yana Koldra, Head of Product Management, IntellectEU.

Catalyst Blockchain Platform on Corda takes all of the strengths of the protocol and renders them easier and faster to work with by removing the technical barriers to entry. With Catalyst, users can build complex Corda infrastructure with just a few clicks, zero coding, and highly automated and optimized processes. To learn more about the protocol, visit www.catalyst.intellecteu.com/corda/.

Catalyst Blockchain Platform is developed by IntellectEU, a leader in distributed finance. Visit www.catalyst.intellecteu.com to learn more about the platform.

About IntellectEU

IntellectEU is a SWIFT partner and global leader in emerging technologies and digital finance. The company has a reputation for deep expertise in financial messaging and integration, however, in recent years IntellectEU has pushed the frontier of blockchain technology, becoming a founding member of the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger in 2016. IntellectEU is a Certified Hyperledger Service Provider and the company has a partnership with leading protocol creator R3, retaining an experienced team of R3 Corda-certified developers. For more information about IntellectEU and what the company can do for you, please visit www.intellecteu.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: IntellectEU
Sectors: Blockchain, Technology, FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Catalyst Blockchain Platform Launches on Corda  
June 10, 2022 22:25 HKT/SGT
Qmall Expands Business to Metaverse  
June 10, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Hektar Asset Management Appoints New CEO  
June 10, 2022 20:30 HKT/SGT
BayWa r.e. wins big at Huawei APAC Digital Innovation Congress 2022  
June 10, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
ApexBrasil Joins Hands with Inter-American Development Bank and the Federal Government of Brasil to Organise 5th Brasil Investment Forum   
June 10, 2022 15:57 HKT/SGT
Mazda Develops New Special Body Color Rhodium White Premium   
Friday, June 10, 2022 1:42:00 PM
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Completes Conceptual Design of VLGC Enabling Conversion of Main Fuel from LPG to Ammonia  
Friday, June 10, 2022 9:12:00 AM
MHI Thermal Systems Begins Mass Production of ZSX and ZS series for the European Market in June  
Friday, June 10, 2022 8:50:00 AM
Nojima Partners with GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company, to Accelerate Its Digital Transformation  
Friday, June 10, 2022 7:31:00 AM
Mastercard, KnowBe4, Perfios, Daon and many other tech giants to define the biggest fintech show in Africa  
June 9, 2022 18:17 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
The Future of Digital Banking & Customer Experience 2022
28  -  29   June
Intercontinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ESI Singapore
5  -  7   July
Singapore
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
FUTURE MOBILITY ASIA 2022
20  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       