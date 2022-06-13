Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Monday, 13 June 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad Provides Further Clarification on LOA from Ennova

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB), a civil engineering specialist, wishes to clarify further on the Letter of Award dated 7 June 2022 (LoA) granted by Ennova Sdn Bhd appointing SCIB Properties Sdn Bhd (SCIBP) as a sub-contractor to undertake an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contract in connection with the Integrated Smart Lamp Pole Replacement project for Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL).

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman


In addition to the information furnished in the LoA, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman, noted that SCIBP's scope of work included but is not limited to site clearing, excavation and reinforced concrete footing structure, laying all reinforcement concrete, bolts and nuts, and plates on all mild steel structures, with the poles, fittings and accessories to be supplied by Ennova.

"The scope also includes perimeter chain-link fencing works, mild steel gates and erection; earthworks, levelling, setting out, making point, and other related works; mechanical and engineering works such as wiring, switch boxes, connection to conduits, lay ground earth cable and rem as well as installation of monopole."

Ennova is to bear all construction cost of the poles, including the rental of each erected pole in accordance with the agreed rental price between it and DBKL.

"We are unaware of any funding or financing arrangement for the contract by DBKL.

Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad: http://scib.com.my/
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad: 9237 / [BURSA: SCIB]


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad
Sectors: Construct, Engineering, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

