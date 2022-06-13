Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Monday, 13 June 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Tongyu Communication Inc
Tongyu Communication: Revenue and profit both growth in Q1 2022
Tongyu Communication Inc. (abbreviation: Tongyu Communication, stock code: 002792.SZ)

Zhongshan, China, June 13, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - According to the financial report of Tongyu Communication in Q1 2022, Tongyu Communications achieved operating revenue of 404 million CNY, up 17.81% year on year increases.

Recorded a 29.98% jump in net profit to 20.07 million CNY the same period. Tongyu continues to achieve good earnings growth.

In the past year of 2021, Tongyu Communication overcame the three adverse factors of the general environment caused by the COVID-19, including the sharp rise in the price of bulk raw materials such as aluminum, the sharp increase in international freight and the impact of appreciation of RMB. Despite the current adverse environmental trends, the company has maintained robust operations, remained profitable and significantly improved team management capabilities, laying a solid foundation for good results in Q1 2022.

Tongyu attaches great importance to future 5G deployments

As a technical expert of base station antenna, Tongyu Communication adheres to technological innovation and leads the industry development for a long time. After 26 years of deep cultivation and technology accumulation in the field of base station antenna, it has grown into the key enterprise of Base Station Antenna at home and abroad, leading in the core technology by proprietary intellectual property rights, research and development, production capability and quality control at home and abroad. By March 2022, Tongyu has obtained more than 800 patented technologies, including 113 invention patents, 543 utility model patents, 105 design patents, 33 international patents, 34 software copyrights.

In the 5G era, Tongyu took the lead in launching AFU (Antenna Filter integration) products worldwide, and achieved batch commercialization; A number of new technologies are adopted to solve the EMC problem of multiple antennas. Vigorously invest in developing the next generation of high efficiency and high performance base station antenna products. And began strategic deployment and pre-research in millimeter wave and 6G antenna fields.

Multi-dimensional business synergy development

As a key enterprise in the field of mobile communication antenna, Tongyu communication has developed a series of base station antennas, base station diplexers, combiners, tower top amplifiers, microwave antennas, optical transceivers and other products, which can meet the diversified product requirements of 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and other multi-network systems at home and abroad.

Tongyu Communication continues to strengthen its efforts to expand overseas markets, and through the implementation of research and development, optimization of technology and materials to reduce costs and improve efficiency, product prices and gross profit in some regional markets have increased significantly compared with last year.

At the same time, the company has not only focused on strengthening the main business by redesigning the antenna structure, reducing costs, improving operational indicators and achieving goals but also vigorously expanding the business landscape. We will make overall progress in the areas of private communications networks, automotive electronics, big data, new energy, and the Internet of Things.

In Q1 2022, Tongyu gave full play to its technological innovation advantages and achieved both revenue and profit growth with the help of continuous improvement of operation and management.

Facing the next reporting period, Tongyu Communication will continue to improve its innovation and management level, continue to deepen cooperation with major global operators and equipment manufacturers, expand broader market space, promote the development of the global communication industry, and win the 5G era.

Media Contact
Wilson Chan, Tongyu Communication Inc.
Email Address: chenweixin@tycc.cn
Website: www.tongyucom.com
Telephone: +86-760-85318111




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Tongyu Communication Inc

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Tongyu Communication: Revenue and profit both growth in Q1 2022  
June 13, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad Provides Further Clarification on LOA from Ennova  
June 13, 2022 19:00 HKT/SGT
CleverTap Completes Acquisition of Leanplum  
June 13, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
CleverTap Completes Acquisition of Leanplum  
June 13, 2022 17:00 HKT/SGT
MHI Group to Begin Demonstration Testing of Automated Valet Parking System Using AGV Robots at Outlet Mall in Chiba  
Monday, June 13, 2022 1:35:00 PM
Lendlease commences construction on 100 MW data centre campus in Japan for Princeton Digital Group  
June 13, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Gets Affected Issuer Status Uplifted  
June 13, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
BayWa r.e. wins big at Huawei APAC Digital Innovation Congress 2022  
June 13, 2022 08:00 HKT/SGT
Catalyst Blockchain Platform Launches on Corda  
June 10, 2022 22:25 HKT/SGT
Qmall Expands Business to Metaverse  
June 10, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
The Future of Digital Banking & Customer Experience 2022
28  -  29   June
Intercontinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ESI Singapore
5  -  7   July
Singapore
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
FUTURE MOBILITY ASIA 2022
20  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       