Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 08:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: DIA / CoRE
SINGAPORE ANNUAL MEETING: DIA and CoRE Gathering Key Healthcare Experts in Neutral Forum to Discuss Regulatory News and Drug Development
From 12-13 July 2022, industry experts and health authorities from Asia-Pacific meet for the 5th time

Singapore, June 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered an increased speed of healthcare innovations with the hope of effectively managing this public health threat. This meeting offers a neutrally organized forum to discuss lessons learned and better prepare the healthcare system for the next challenges. From 12-13 July, representatives from Regulatory agencies, health authorities (Ali Al dalaan,[SFDA] Wen-Yi Hung[TFDA] Shin-ichi Okudaira [PMDA]) Jesusa Joyce N. CIRUNAY [Philippines FDA] and industry leaders (Serena Chan [Syneos Health], Daniela Caiazza [Novotech], Ralf Altenburger[Roche], Yu LIANG [MSD], and many more) meet in person for the first time in two years to foster positive changes in the healthcare environment in the Asia-Pacific. That includes emerging technologies, innovations in cancer care, digital health and improved patient access to novel therapies.


Sessions discussing Digital Health, Decentralized Clinical Trials, and access to Innovative Therapies

Connecting different perspectives and interests in a neutral forum allows an open dialogue and facilitates solutions and concrete action points for today's healthcare challenges, such as:

Fostering digital health adoption in the Asia-Pacific is highly dependent on regulatory frameworks. The session will discuss benefits of digital health, personalised care and what is necessary to improve application in the region.

The dynamics of decentralised clinical trials has the potential to improve patients' experience. Serena Chan (Syneos Health Singapore), Daniela Caiazza (Novotech), and Jerome Armellini (IQVIA Singapore) will discuss how decentralised trials can benefit patients, clinicians, trial sites and sponsors beyond the pandemic setting.

Novel approaches for managing cancer come from innovative cell and gene therapies. Challenges arise when it comes to country-specific regulations. Together with other specialists, Ralf Altenburger (Global Head Cell and Gene Therapy, F. Hoffmann La-Roche) will present where the field is going as an integral part of cancer care.

Building regulatory agility for improved patient access became more aware throughout the pandemic. Ali Al dalaan (SFDA) will present his view on regulatory convergence and discuss with industry leaders how to improve patient access through regulatory agility.

Empowering the ASEAN patients is subject of a townhall format, where all participants wrap up the conference and discuss the efficiency and sustainability of healthcare systems in ASEAN and identify next steps.

About DIA Singapore Annual Meeting
Date: 12-13 July 2022
Location: Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel, Singapore
Havelock Road
Singapore 169663
Singapore

Registration information:
Register before the 30th of June and get a 25% discount using the following code: SAM2022
- Register online here: https://bit.ly/3aPsB9o
- Register with one of our Team member: kanchan.patel@DIAglobal.org

About DIA

DIA (founded as the Drug Information Association) is a global association that mobilizes life science professionals from across all areas of expertise to engage with patients, peers, and thought leaders in a neutral environment on the issues of today and the possibilities for tomorrow. As a member-driven, volunteer organization, professionals from 80 countries have affected healthcare outcomes, by engaging with DIA through an unparalleled network, educational offerings, and professional development opportunities.
DIA is based in Washington, DC (US) with regional offices representing the Americas (Horsham, PA, US); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, (Basel, Switzerland); and Asia (Beijing and Shanghai, China; Mumbai, India; and Tokyo, Japan).

Connect with DIA:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DrugInfoAssn
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/dia
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DrugInformationAssociation/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/druginfoassn/

About Centre of Regulatory Excellence (CoRE):

Launched in 2014, CoRE at Duke-NUS Medical School, is the first dedicated Asian centre targeted at addressing the capacity development and policy innovation needs of national health regulators, the biomedical industry, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The Centre provides a neutral academic platform to establish regional platforms and networks to exchange knowledge, encourage innovation, promote thought leadership and collaboration in strengthening regulatory science and policy, and health systems frameworks, within and among national regulatory agencies, industry, health ministries and academia.

Contact:

CoRE
Sherna WADIA
Associate Director
Centre of Regulatory Excellence
Duke-NUS Medical School
Email: core@duke-nus.edu.sg

DIA
Kanchan PATEL,
DIA Associate Director, India-Singapore Operations
Email: kanchan.patel@DIAglobal.org


Topic: Press release summary
Source: DIA / CoRE
Sectors: Trade Shows, Daily News, BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, MedTech, Clinical Trials
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Lifewire and The Harbour School Join Hands for the "e.a.r.t.h. Project"  
June 15, 2022 14:26 HKT/SGT
SinoMab Dosed First Healthy Subject in Phase I Clinical Trial of SM17 in the U.S.   
June 15, 2022 13:03 HKT/SGT
Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad Welcomes New Batch of Trainees for Industrial Training  
June 15, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Kagome and NEC establish a joint venture in Portugal to provide farming support for processed tomatoes using AI  
Wednesday, June 15, 2022 12:37:00 PM
Introducing a Transceiver that Can Tap into the Higher Frequency Bands of 5G Networks  
Wednesday, June 15, 2022 12:10:00 PM
Breakthrough Cooperation of Legend Capital's Cross-border Portfolio Companies: Innovent and Etana Jointly Announce the Approval of Bevagen by the BPOM  
June 15, 2022 12:08 HKT/SGT
Amazfit to Launch Bip 3 Series of Smartwatches in Malaysia from 15 June  
June 15, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Moonstake Now Supports Staking of ROSE Token from Oasis Network  
June 15, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
BayWa r.e. wins big at Huawei APAC Digital Innovation Congress 2022  
June 15, 2022 11:00 HKT/SGT
HYPEBEAST to Debut A Multifaceted Flagship Building in The U.S.  
June 15, 2022 09:26 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Aviation Festival Asia 2022
14  -  15   June
Singapore
Digital Practice Summit 2022
15   June
Virtual
Seamless Asia 2022
22  -  23   June
Virtual
The Future of Digital Banking & Customer Experience 2022
28  -  29   June
Intercontinental Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
ESI Singapore
5  -  7   July
Singapore
Home Delivery Asia
6  -  7   July
Virtual
DIA CoRE Singapore Annual Meeting 2022
12  -  13   July
Singapore
FUTURE MOBILITY ASIA 2022
20  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       