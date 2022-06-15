Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 09:26 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hypebeast Limited HYPEBEAST to Debut A Multifaceted Flagship Building in The U.S. The seven-floor space will house Hypebeast's ecosystem in its entirety, with the HBX New York flagship store and Hypebeans cafe set for Grand Opening on June 17th

HONG KONG, June 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hypebeast Limited (HKSE: 00150, "Hypebeast"), a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, and a premier destination for editorially-driven commerce and content will unveil its first-ever U.S. flagship building in the heart of Manhattan's Chinatown on 41 Division Street this week. Spanning seven floors, the approximately 25,000 square-foot space will house all facets of Hypebeast's ecosystem under one roof, including the HBX New York flagship store, Hypebeans cafe, event spaces, as well as an office headquarters.

On June 17th, the largest HBX flagship worldwide will open its doors to the Hypebeast community in New York City. Evolving with the dynamic perspective of HBX, the two-story space is meant to be fluid and ever-changing. On the ground floor, the space can seamlessly transform from a neighborhood "courtyard" into an event space, an exhibition, or a pop-up. It will also be home to the first Hypebeans in the U.S., a destination dedicated to building community and connection while offering high-quality coffee and locally sourced treats. The second floor will showcase a global curation of over 40 coveted brands from both established and up-and-coming menswear, womenswear, and lifestyle labels.



The third floor will feature an innovation space to house cultural activations and brand pop-ups, and the rest of the building will serve as Hypebeast's headquarters in North America housing over 100 employees.



About Hypebeast

Hypebeast is a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, and a premier destination for editorially-driven commerce and content. Founded in 2005, it became a publicly listed media company in 2016 and today has a total reach of over 44.7M users across all platforms and boasts a global readership across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and more. The Group has expanded its publishing brands to a wider scope in recent years, encompassing Hypebeast and its multiple content distribution platforms, e-commerce store HBX.com, and agency Hypemaker. For more information, please visit www.hypebeast.ltd.



About HBX

Established in 2012, HBX is a global e-commerce platform and retail destination carrying over 250 curated brands from both established and up-and-coming menswear, womenswear, and lifestyle labels. HBX focuses on delivering the latest, trend-setting fashion, accessories, shoes, and home, and lifestyle goods to its customers, curating a truly global and exciting assortment at the leading edge of culture. With the HBX e-commerce platform shipping to over 70 markets worldwide, it has retail stores in Hong Kong and New York. For more information, please visit www.hbx.com.



About Hypebeans

Hypebeans, Hypebeast's first culinary venture, is a communal destination serving quality coffee, with its store located in Hong Kong SAR, Seoul, and New York. Hypebeans broadens its mission to promote a lifestyle surrounded by creative collaborations within its spaces, and to present cultural experiences outside of offering food and drinks in a traditional coffee joint setting. For more information, please visit www.hypebeans.com.





