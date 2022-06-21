

Singapore, June 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - B2B esports events and media company Esports Insider is excited to reveal the agenda and full lineup of speakers for our international two-day esports business conference - ESI Singapore. The event, which is co-hosted with Singapore-based Esports marketing agency, REDD+E, takes place on 6-7th July. As ESI’S first in-person event in the APAC region, the conference will provide delegates with two days of world leading sessions from industry leaders both within the region and from around the world, and valuable face to face networking opportunities.

Speakers from the likes of AFC Ajax, MOONTON, PSG, Crypto.com Capital, Mineski, GRID, Galaxy Racer, EVOS, Bayes, Ampverse and more will grace #ESISG with their presence and ensure the stage is chokablok with knowledge and insight across the two days. “With more and more activities ramping up and more professional esports events taking place, the industry sentiment is certainly looking positive for Asia’s esport”, said Yip Ren Kai, Managing Director & Co-founder of Redd+E . “As the co-host of this industry showcase, we’re really excited to be able to see top industry leaders coming together to share on the outlook of esports in Asia, and bring world-class actions to the growing vibrant esports community.” Held at Singapore’s historic CHIJMES Hall, ESI Singapore will include a unique programme of content with over 40 biggest names in esports including C-Levels and executives who will be joining the panels to discuss a number of topics, on everything from commercialisation and partnerships, to esports’ unique place in the South East Asian ecosystem, crossover industries including blockchain and Web3; and many more. The agenda, which can be viewed in full here, includes: Day 1 - 6th July Professional Esports Games In The Global Arena – A Successful Blueprint For The Future Of Events In Asia

Speakers



Mr Hung Do Viet - General Secretary - VIRESA (Vietnam National Esports Federation)





Mr Yip Renkai - MD and Co-founder - Redd+E

The Rise Of Mobile Esports In Asia

Speakers



Dylan Chia - Head of MPL Indonesia - MOONTON Games





Carlos Alimurung - CEO - ONE Esports





Stefan Chong - Business Development Manager - EVOS Esports





Moritz Maurer - CEO - GRID





Nick Vanzetti- MD - ESL Asia Pacific Japan

Digital Brand Exposure Meets Ai - The Importance Of Data Analytics For Brand Partnerships

Speakers



Arwin Fallah Shirazi - CEO - Shikenso





Masashi Yamazaki - COO & Head of Business Development - GamingD Engaging With The SEA Audience

Speakers



Frank Sliwka - COO - Epulze





Allan Phang - CMO - Galaxy Racer

Esports & Sponsorship In Times Of Pre And Post Covid

Speakers



Kalvin Chung - CEO - MnM Gaming





Ringo Lung - Head of Partnerships - Talon Esports

Football Clubs In Esports: From Messi To Mirage

Speakers



Tim Slot - Esports Lead - AFC Ajax





Yassine Jaada - Chief Gaming Officer - PSG Esports





Mark Chew - Managing Director & Co-Founder - Redd+E Day 2 - 7th July Esports Teams And Revenue Streams - The Importance Of Diversification

From Web2 To Web3 - How Blockchain Games Changes The Landscape Of Esports

Speakers



Cholo Maputol - CEO - Play It Forward DAO





Charlie Baillie - Chief Strategy Officer - Ampverse





Martin Dachselt - CEO - Bayes





Nathan N - Co-Founder - Ancient8

Investing In Web3, Gaming And Esports In 2022

Speakers



Hong Qi Yu - CEO - Tokenize Exchange





Ben Wee - Vice President - Crypto.com Capital The event is supported by Silver Sponsors Bayes Esports and Ampverse, Stage Sponsors GRID; sponsors Shikenso, SPORTFIVE and media and strategic partners ACN Newswire, Swipe Right PR and 80LV. Alongside ESI Singapore, Esports Insider’s pitch investment competition The Clutch will also make its return in a physical format on 7th July, with applications still open, and closing on June 28th. Sam Cooke, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Esports Insider, added: “We are delighted to bring back the physical format of The Clutch in 2022. This year we will host its fifth edition and showcase the most ground-breaking startups and first-rate pitches from small businesses based in and around Southeast Asia. “Since its inception in 2019 at ESI London, we have continued to see more and more startups enter the esports space and here at Esports Insider, we are proud to continue providing a platform for those companies looking to stand out, and push boundaries.” Singapore is ESI’s second Major conference in 2022, with the schedule including three Major global events; the 2022 events brochure is viewable here. Next on the agenda, ESI will head back to London, for its biggest yet event taking place at BOXPARK Wembley over 5-7th September. Early Bird tickets are now available to purchase until 15th July. ESI Singapore - Press Kit - Logos | Graphics | Website About Esports Insider Based in London and founded in 2016, Esports Insider is an industry-focused esports news platform, B2B agency, media and events company. ESI runs a world-leading and international esports industry news site, operates The Esports Journal magazine and has run more industry events than any other company globally, from London to Los Angeles. Other arms of the company include ESI Media, as well as ESI Connect, its agency arm which offers services across Brokerage, Consultancy and Campaign Activation. General Enquiries:-info@esportsinsider.com PRs & pitches:- news@esportsinsider.com Website // Twitter // Facebook // Linkedin // Instagram // YouTube // Discord About Redd+E Redd+E, through its parent company Reddentes Sports is a marketing agency that delivers smart and impactful solutions in the areas of sport and esports. Our services include media rights consulting, commercialisation development, event consulting, project management, organisational consultancy for sports associations, athlete management and marketing consultancy. Our goal is to provide services and value to transform organisations, businesses and communities by achieving their objectives through esports. Facebook // Linkedin // Instagram





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Esports Insider

Sectors: Trade Shows, Gaming

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

