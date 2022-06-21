Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 11:16 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: EDX DX Leaders Strategy Forum Goes Hybrid in PH

MANILA, June 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EDX Pte. Ltd. will host DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2022, taking place at Diamond Hotel Philippines on August 24 and online on August 25, featuring 40+ international and local speakers and facilitators.



EDX Pte. Ltd. is proud to bring its DX Leaders Strategy Forum to the Philippines for the first time. DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2022 will open opportunities for collaborative discussions and effective learning and application of digital and operational strategies to uplift the digital landscape of the country. Initial list of speakers will be Francisco Castillo of Maynilad Water Services, Inc., LCol. Francel Margareth Padilla-Taborlupa of Philippine Army, Chito Jacinto of ISACA Manila, Marlon Sorongon of Maybank Philippines | Maybank NY, Dennis Crimen of Philippines Airasia, Paul John Pena of the Senate of the Philippines, and Lito Villanueva of RCBC.



EDXchange sessions on relevant subjects such as modern data technologies, hybrid IT, cloud migration, future-proofing IT infrastructures, cybersecurity in a hybrid environment, zero-trust security, and AI-driven automation in a hybrid workplace can be expected.



The two-day hybrid event is solely open to business decision makers and influencers who have been invited. EDX Pte. Ltd. is seeking CxOs, SVPs and VPs of Technology and Digital Transformation, as well as Heads of IT Operations from the top 100 firms in the Philippines. Invitations can be requested at https://philippines2022.edxevents.com/request-invitation/.





