CHICAGO, IL, June 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO which has recently expanded its services to the US, was awarded a prestigious Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader CRO Leadership Award for exceeding customer expectations, at Drug Information Association 2022 (DIA 2022).



Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said the company was extremely pleased to receive this award for the second consecutive year. "Receiving this recognition from our clients is incredibly important to us and is an endorsement of our service delivery model that is tailored to the needs of biotech clients. Our local teams have exceptional site and investigator access, our project management approach emphasises problem solving, ownership and flexibility, and our investments in data and technology ensure clients have real time access to trial performance."



Clinical Leader and Life Science Leader working with Industry Standard Research (ISR), selected Novotech for the CRO Leadership Award.



According to the CRO Leadership Award research team: "The awards are based on customer feedback. Winning CROs are chosen through impartial market research based on feedback from sponsor companies that utilize outsourcing services. Primary market research by ISR Reports is the basis of the awards. Sponsors provide ratings of CROs based on recent outsourced projects. This experiential feedback is analyzed by sponsor company size to reveal leading CROs in different performance categories."



Ed Miseta, Chief Editor for Clinical Leader said: "Selecting the right CRO can make or break your project. It can lead to a successful regulatory submission and approval or cost you a lot of time and effort on a failed study. That makes CRO selection a stressful decision for any clinical operations manager. Regardless of whether you are concerned about compatibility, capabilities, expertise, quality, or reliability. We believe our CRO Leadership Awards will help managers with their search process and hopefully help to connect them with the right contract partner. We are grateful to our colleagues at ISR Reports for conducting the research necessary to produce these awards. These award winners have proven themselves to be the top service providers in each category. I congratulate all of them for the work ethic they exhibit in consistently meeting the needs of their drug development clients."



Kevin Olson, CEO of Industry Standard Research said: "Industry Standard Research (IRS) continues to consider it an honor to provide the primary market research data for Life Science Leader and Clinical Leader's CRO Leadership Awards. ISR's stringent screening process ensures that only highly qualified industry decision-makers participate in our CRO benchmarking market research. This is paramount as we ask the research participants to provide experiential, not perceptual, feedback on their involvement with contract suppliers over the past 18 months. The data enable users of ISR's market research to make confident business decisions based on the experiences of their industry peers."



Novotech, which has a reputation for delivering full-service, high-quality expedited clinical trials in Asia-Pacific, can now offer its biotech clients clinical services in the US to support later phase global studies. Novotech now has a workforce of ~2,500 clinical trial professionals across Australia, South Korea, Greater China, Southeast Asia, India, South Africa and the US.



Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller said Novotech's Asia-Pacific and US teams support cost effective expedited clinical research with world-class data, and the most advanced technology including solutions that enable acceleration of clinical trials across the regions. "The focus on Asia-Pacific for biotech clinical research over the past five years makes the region the fastest growing clinical trial destination with China being the leading location for new trials followed by the US. Asia-Pacific offers a compelling solution for expedited clinical trials especially in oncology with its vast patient populations, less competitive clinical trial landscape, and world-class KOLs, in addition regulatory reforms, such as those in China, have accelerated approval processes. The expansion into the US was a strategic move to provide US-based expertise and infrastructure for our US clients wanting trials in APAC and the US, and for our APAC clients wanting US clinical programs."



About Novotech Health Holdings Pte Ltd ("Novotech")



Novotech is the leading Asia-Pacific and US biotech specialist CRO. Novotech has integrated labs and phase I facilities and provides drug development consulting and clinical development services across all phases. It has been instrumental in the success of approximately 4,000 clinical trials across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Novotech is well-positioned to serve biopharma clients conducting clinical trials in Asia-Pacific and the US. For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact



