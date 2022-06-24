Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語 Friday, 24 June 2022, 09:30 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Apptio Apptio reinforces commitment to Asia with strategic hire Apptio has appointed industry veteran, Tarun Kumar Kalra as Regional Vice President for Asia

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Apptio, the leading provider of technology business management (TBM) applications, has appointed Tarun Kumar Kalra as Regional Vice President - Asia. Tasked with strengthening and establishing new strategic engagements in the region to help organizations make informed, data-driven technology business decisions, Tarun will focus on creating incremental value for Apptio's customers and partners and expanding the company's presence across Asia.

Tarun Kumar Kalra

"Tarun joins us at a time of exceptional possibility in Asia and we are leaning on his experience and leadership to grow Apptio's presence across the region. CIOs are being asked to do more with less, and to be accountable for their spending. Apptio equips them with the data and insights to better manage their IT investments and align them to business outcomes, through the implementation of the Technology Business Management (TBM) and FinOps disciplines," Ben Allard, Apptio Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific remarked. "Tarun will be instrumental in leading the execution of Apptio's vision and the adoption of TBM, FinOps and agile disciplines in the region,"



Kalra observes that, "Asian economies continue to witness consumption-driven growth, fueled by governmental and private enterprises driven capital expenditure (CapEx) expansion cycles. Organizations that are 'born in the cloud' are altering customer engagement models and technology consumption patterns. For that reason, cloud computing is the cornerstone of technology innovation, ensuring organizational resilience."



He adds, "Clients are seeking frictionless engagement models to give them the ability to scale new products and services to support their market expansion strategies. That requires nimble and agile technology organizations."



Kalra expects growth in the technology sector to continue with further advances being made in digital banking, healthtech, insurtech, and ecommerce. He says "Such organizations, along with large enterprises and government departments are grappling with ballooning technology costs while struggling with a limited view on a single pane and single source of truth on their returns on technology investments. Apptio is uniquely positioned with a proven solution to help these organizations derive deeper financial accountability and effectively allocate resources to areas of greater ROI and innovation."



About Apptio



Apptio gives you the power of trusted, actionable insights to connect your technology investment decisions to drive better business outcomes. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spend and operational data. Apptio enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently, and with confidence. Learn more at Apptio.com.



NOTES TO EDITORS



1. Apptio's solutions help IT leaders in large, complex enterprises and governments better manage the business of IT, so they can deliver better products and services, and improve the customer's experience.



2. IT leaders need better insights into their technology portfolio and spending to be able to make real-time decisions and align their IT investments to business value. Apptio empowers them with the data and insights to appropriate their resources wisely, elevating them to be accountable at the board level.



3. With Apptio, it is easier to make decisions when managing cloud services - whether multi-cloud or hybrid - reduce waste and avoid cloud overspend, with a view to improve operational expense (OpEx) and capital expenditure (Capex) management.



4. Over the past few years, Apptio has expanded their presence in Asia to support customers on the ground in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, where there is hypergrowth in companies moving to the cloud, driving agile transformation and aiming for greater business agility.



5. To support the customers and partners in the region, Apptio has doubled its number of employees in Southeast Asia, nearly half of whom are women. The company is justly proud of its track record of hiring for diversity and inclusion in the region.



