32nd annual Hong Kong Book Fair returns on 20 July Tickets available from 27 June; Online registration for seminars opens today

HONG KONG, June 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 32nd HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will run from 20 to 26 July (Wednesday to Tuesday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Tickets will open for sale on 27 June while online registration for seminars opens today (24 June), offering a wide range of stimulating and thought-provoking events for Hong Kong's booklovers.

The 32nd annual HKTDC Hong Kong Book Fair returns on 20 July. The theme of this year's fair is "History and City Literature", with the tagline "Reading the World: Stories of Hong Kong". The HKTDC will introduce celebrated authors and their outstanding works to Hong Kong's booklovers, sharing the joy of reading with the public. The picture shows scenes from last year's Book Fair.

As one of the celebration events for the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the HKTDC has invited renowned authors to host and participate in seminars and cultural events. The Book Fair will run in parallel with the 5th HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and 2nd HKTDC World of Snacks, giving visitors the chance to enjoy three very different experiences with a single ticket.



Theme of the year: "History and City Literature"



The theme of this year's Book Fair is "History and City Literature", with the tagline "Reading the World: Stories of Hong Kong". The HKTDC will introduce celebrated authors and their outstanding works to booklovers, giving them a deeper understanding of Hong Kong's historical and cultural development and promoting the joy of reading among the public. Thematic exhibitions titled "History Writers" and "City Literature" will be featured at the Art Gallery, allowing visitors to savour Hong Kong's unique story through literature and arts. Two other exhibitions, "Tastes of Hong Kong" and "Hong Kong Architecture", will offer different perspectives on the city's lifestyle and culture through collections and artworks.



The "Eight Seminar Series" is one of the highlights at the Book Fair. This year's topics include "Stories of Hong Kong", "Renowned Writers", "English and International Reading", "World of Knowledge", "Children and Youth Reading", "Lifestyle", "Hong Kong Cultural and Historical", and "Personal Development and Spiritual Growth". Meanwhile, the always popular "Storytelling by Celebrities" series will invite star speakers to share inspirational stories with children.



Diverse experiences at Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks



This year's Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo will cover eight thematic zones and bring together a wide range of sports and leisure brands, products and experiences, along with a number of free trials for visitors to enjoy. World of Snacks, meanwhile, features six thematic zones and will offer more than 1,000 tasty treats from across the globe, including Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Germany, Australia, Greece and Spain.



Online registration for the Book Fair's seminars opens today and is free of charge on a first-come-first-served basis. Please visit www.hkbookfair.com to reserve a spot. Tickets for the fair will open for sale on 27 June - find more details in the appendix below.



The HKTDC's Cultural Salon Press Conference will be held in early July to provide more information on the Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks. Details of the Art Gallery thematic exhibitions will be provided with the author line-up for the "Eight Seminar Series" and other cultural activities. Featured events and activities from the Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks will also be covered. Meanwhile, the HKTDC Education & Career Expo will run alongside the three events from 21 to 24 July. Details will be announced in due course.



Hong Kong Book Fair, Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks

* See https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en/pressrelease/detail/20358/



Photo Download: https://bit.ly/3QJpmkk



About HKTDC



The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn



