Source: Society Pass Society Pass (SoPa) Launches Society Pass (Beta Version)/Society Points Targeted at the "Digital First" Southeast Asia Region With More Consumers Demanding Innovative Incentives, Society Pass Offers a Seamless Experience to the Digitally and Financially Savvy Customers in the Region

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Society Pass Incorporated (SoPa) (Nasdaq: SOPA), Southeast Asia's leading data-driven loyalty and e-commerce ecosystem, today announces the launch of the beta version of its universal, open-loop loyalty application, Society Pass, to earn and redeem loyalty points, Society Points, endeavouring to create permanent customer loyalty and replace cash discounting whilst generating additional revenues for merchants.



Prospective consumers and merchants can now download the beta version of Society Pass either on:



- Apple Store ( https://apps.apple.com/us/app/society-pass/id1629605732 ) or

- Google Play ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sopa.loyalty ).



Digital loyalty programs are key to customer retention within highly competitive verticals and now call for interconnected experiences more than ever. E-commerce shoppers demand multiple touchpoints to purchase goods and services, earn redeem loyalty points, and refer friends with frictionless ease. Society Pass' multi-brand ecosystem allows consumers to earn and redeem points at numerous types of retailers, whilst facilitating a unified approach to customer rewards and incentives for merchants.



SoPa management expects to finetune and integrate the beta version of its loyalty platform with selected groups of consumers and merchants in Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore in 2H 2022. With the view of hard launching the loyalty platform in 4Q 2022, at such time, users can pay for goods and services in-store, in-app or online. Society Pass' digital wallet allows users to pay for goods and services by scanning QR Codes and making payments via credit card, debit card, or Society Points. SoPa aims to provide an easy and convenient online e-commerce shopping experience, with a single UI/UX that integrates with all the businesses within its ecosystem.



Dennis Nguyen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SoPa comments on the launch of the beta version of Society Pass, "The Southeast Asian retail sector is at the cusp of a massive transformation powered by the data driven meta economy. We designed a gorgeous user interface backed by sophisticated backend end infrastructure to kickstart a virtuous cycle of revenue generation and loyalty creation, where Society Pass and Society Points generates more revenues for merchants by retaining existing customers, attracting new customers, reducing customer turnover and syncing customer data through real-time, personalised marketing campaigns. SoPa aggregates data across various touch points which builds a realistic view of consumer behaviour".



"As we said in our IPO last November 2021, we introduce Society Pass in 2Q 2022 with the view of creating permanent customer loyalty for merchants by designing unique, personalised experiences consumers and make shopping even more rewarding across our family of brands. Our business strategy encourages cross-vertical shopping, ultimately keeping an increasing share of wallet within SoPa's ecosystem. We are confident that our customers will redirect their spend to where they gain the most value: our loyalty program," he adds.



About Society Pass



As a loyalty and data marketing ecosystem and focused on expanding its operations in the VIP + TS (Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore) markets of SEA, SoPa is an acquisition-focused e-commerce holding company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: SOPA) operating 8 interconnected verticals (loyalty, merchant software, lifestyle, F&B delivery, telecoms, digital media, travel, and F&B ordering) with connecting millions of consumers and thousands of merchants in SEA.



Society Pass business model focuses on analysing user data through with its Society Pass loyalty platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which seamlessly connects consumers and merchants across multiple product and service categories to foster organic loyalty. Since its inception, SoPa has amassed over 1.6 million registered consumers and over 5,500 registered merchants/brands on its platform. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture with cutting edge components to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.



Society Pass provides merchants with #HOTTAB Biz and #HOTTAB POS - a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management, user profile analytics, and convenient financial support packages for small and medium-sized enterprises.



In addition, SoPa operates Leflair.com, Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform, Pushkart.ph, a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines, Handycart.vn, a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Hanoi, Vietnam, and Gorilla Networks, a Singapore-based, blockchain/web3-enabled mobile virtual network operator. For more information, please check out: http://thesocietypass.com/.



