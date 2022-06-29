Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Tuesday, 28 June 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Leon Fuat Berhad
Leon Fuat Berhad Shareholders Vote to Pass All Resolutions at AGM
Shareholders also approved a final single-tier dividend of 2.0 sen per share for FY2021

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, June 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Leon Fuat Berhad, a manufacturer and trader of steel products, specialising in rolled long and flat steel products, is pleased to announce that shareholders have passed all resolutions at the Group's 15th AGM held today.

Mr. Calvin Ooi Shang How, Executive Director of Leon Fuat

Shareholders passed a resolution approving a final single tier dividend of 2.0 sen per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 (FY2021).

Shareholders also voted to re-elect Dato' Sri Ooi Bin Keong, Mr. Tan Did Heng, Mr. Tan Sack Sen and Dato Lim Cheng Poh as directors as well as to retain Mr. Chan Kee Loin as an independent director. Also retained as independent directors were Did Heng and Sack Sen.

Among the other resolutions up for voting, shareholders reappointed Baker Tilly Monteiro Heng PLT as the Group's auditors and authorised the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

Mr. Calvin Ooi Shang How, Executive Director of Leon Fuat said, "We are happy to meet our shareholders again in a physical setting for the 15th AGM after having held the previous AGM virtually. We would like to thank shareholders for their trust and confidence in us as we navigated a challenging FY2021. Our financial performance for the first quarter ended 31 March 2022 was satisfactory despite the decrease in overall gross profit margin."

"We are cautiously optimistic of achieving profitable results for the remaining quarters of FY2022 but would like to point out that the outlook has dimmed considerably with the World Bank having cut global economic growth outlook to 2.9% for this year from the 4.1% growth outlook it had forecast in January 2022. To mitigate risks, the Group will continue to monitor steel prices closely as well as related foreign currencies. We will also take proactive measures such as anticipating price and currency volatility through negotiating forward contracts as well as prudent inventory management."

Leon Fuat Berhad: [BURSA: LEFU] , https://www.leonfuat.com.my/


Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Metals & Mining, Daily Finance, Daily News, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

 News Alerts
