Thursday, 30 June 2022, 16:17 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon World Blockchain Summit (WBS) Returns to Singapore with an In-Person Event

Singapore, June 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Presented by Sedition the 20th edition of #WorldBlockchainSummit is a platform to meet, network and learn from more than 700 of the world's leading crypto and blockchain influencers, policymakers, and government stakeholders and curated investors.



The 20th global edition of the World Blockchain Summit, is taking place on 14-15 July 2022 at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center, Singapore.



Comprising of keynotes, use-case studies, and instructional sessions, WBS features a showcase from leading global technology companies presenting their most recent creations with the primary goal of facilitating the adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions that are transforming the industry.



The event will also focus on addressing more trending issues within the crypto ecosystem; the NFT market overview:; the changing face of decentralized finance; the role of stable coins; Web 3.0; vavigating Crypto as a venture fund; the implementation of blockchain in businesses and much more.



The summit also boasts a groundbreaking line up of speakers such as:

- Illia Polosukhin, Co-Founder, NEAR Protocol

- Jan Camenisch, CTO, DFINITY Foundation

- Mance Harmon, Co-CEO - Swirlds Labs, Co-Founder - Hedera

- Hassan Ahmed, Regional Director of Southeast Asia, Coinbase

- Arjun Kalsy, VP - Growth, Polygon

- Ken Chia, Head of APAC, Abra

- Amy Zhao, Lead, Ocular Fund, Openspace Ventures

- Daniel Oon, Head of DeFi, Algorand Foundation to name a few



Mohammed Saleem, Founder of World Blockchain Summit stated that "The World Blockchain Summit returns to Singapore and presents a special opportunity to network with influential blockchain figures from around the world as well as carefully chosen investors and important government delegations." He added, "We are happy to open the doors to the highly anticipated 20th Global edition of the summit and secure its status as the most important blockchain event in this region and across the globe."



World Blockchain Summit - Singapore 2022 is officially sponsored by:

Presenting Sponsor - Sedition

Headline Sponsor - DIG

Gold Sponsors - Cache; Abra; Redlight Finance.

Silver Sponsors - Coinstore; Kaiko; Solidus AI Tech; Adshares; Midas Investments

Bronze Sponsor - Lukka, copper.co

Pitch Partner - Rovi Innovations Ltd



Exhibitors - Prokey; Quantum Blockchains; BlockchainX; Amaze World; Labuan IBFC; DAMF; Mugen and WadzPay Worldwide.



About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)



World Blockchain Summit is a global series of elite gatherings that take place in 19+ destinations across the world.



It is a thought-leadership-driven initiative that brings together the most important stakeholders from the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency ecosystem such as investors, blockchain and crypto projects, exchanges, enterprises, government representatives, and technology leaders - to discuss and deliberate the future of the industry and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.



The summit also features inspirational keynotes, pitch competitions, panel discussions, investor meet-ups, project showcases, industry use-cases and a host of formal and informal networking opportunities.



Don't miss out on the world's premier blockchain and crypto event. To book your tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/3tBokwP



For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Karthik A

Corporate Communications Manager

World Blockchain Summit.

media@tresconglobal.com

+91 81059 7593





Topic: Press release summary

Source: trescon

Sectors: Blockchain, Technology

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

