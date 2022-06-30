Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 1, 2022
Thursday, 30 June 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT
The Bazaars Project launches peer-to-peer marketplace app to Exchange goods, vehicles or property for crypto
Exchange goods, vehicles, or property for crypto on Bazaars

British Virgin Islands, June 30, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Bazaars Project has launched its peer-to-peer marketplace app in the Apple App and Google Play stores. The app allows users to buy and sell goods, property, and vehicles with cryptocurrency. This milestone is significant for the Bazaars Project's mission to create a proof-of-stake blockchain network and a decentralized peer-to-peer marketplace.

"The crypto market value is more than $2 trillion. There are thousands of cryptocurrencies and most of their value so far has come from speculation and trading rather than their ability to be exchanged for any tangible goods or assets. The Bazaars Project is aiming to change this by providing a marketplace where people can buy and sell everyday products and valuable assets using cryptocurrency," said Cryptomoe, founder of the Bazaars Project.

The Bazaars Project has also launched BZR, its ERC20 token. The token is now available on the Uniswap exchange, with other exchanges coming soon. Token holders will earn a percentage of the transaction fees collected from the Bazaars marketplace.

Future phases of the project will enable users to create and deploy smart contracts and decentralized apps individually or in groups without the need for a third party.

The Bazaars marketplace app is not bound by national or regional borders. Customers can shop securely and privately from any location. The Bazaars app does not collect, store, or track sensitive data. Users can register using their mobile phone numbers and email addresses and the app will only collect information required by the app stores.

"We believe in a world where anyone can buy products privately and securely, no matter where they live or what currency they use. Payments need to be easy, instant, and private. And the ability to trade needs to be in the hands of buyers and sellers," added Cryptomoe. "The future of commerce is online, with crypto. Bazaars wants to help make crypto commerce a reality."

The Bazaars marketplace is using Coinbase Commerce for payments. Its delivery and logistics partner is Aramex, a global provider based in the UAE, one of the worlds' largest trading hubs.

About Bazaars Project

The Bazaars Project was established in September 2021. It was set up by a group of experienced entrepreneurs and investors to provide a proof-of-stake decentralized blockchain network to drive crypto commerce adoption worldwide. Visit https://bazaars.io to learn more.

Media Contact:
Raja Al Khatib, Chairwoman
The Bazaars Project
00447 787152900
info@bazaars.io

