Monday, 4 July 2022, 19:13 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Exito Register for the Course! 5th Edition of Global CX Summit India Physical Conference on July 7

INDIA, July 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - After successful 4 editions of Global CX Summit, Exito (www.exito-e.com/) is all set to host another milestone event - which serves as an ideal platform to enhance the experience to latest insights in "Orchestrating a Holistic CX Strategy". The agenda is carefully curated to address challenges faced along multiple touch points, helping you overcome various silos. Through engaging panel discussions, insightful keynotes and immersive networking sessions, the event is sure to incite both thought and action at your organization. 5th Edition GCX India (https://globalcxsummit.com) is meticulously curated in alignment with the above initiatives. The summit provides an ideal opportunity to connect, learn and network with like-minded peers from various enterprises of India.



The event will be elated with insightful sessions by the qualified speakers hosting a vast experience in the customer experience domain. An exclusive one-day closed door conference hosting 120+ CX Heads, CMOs, CDOs, Contact Center heads, etc to discuss the best practices on customer experience from various enterprises of India.



Speakers like Zeenat Mongal, VP & Head Of CX, ICICI Lombard, Hari Shankar Mishra, Sr Vice President - Customer Experience, Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd, Dharmarajan K, Chief Business Officer - Beauty, Tata CliQ, Ankit Goenka, Senior VP, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co. Ltd, Mayank Jain, Group Digital Customer Initiatives, Aditya Birla Capital, among many others will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the Summit.



Event registration has commenced for Delegates (bit.ly/3acaN8x) and Sponsors.



- The delegates will be exposed to in-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops - practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy.

- The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.

- Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to network and connect with. Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues on the 7th of July 2022.



Register Today to engage at this grand event as the slots are filling up fast.



To know more about the event, https://globalcxsummit.com/.



About Exito



We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Exito

Sectors: Trade Shows, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

