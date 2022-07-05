Tuesday, 5 July 2022, 10:22 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: China Everbright Ltd AIIB Commits US$100 million in CEL Infrastructure Investment Fund II

HONG KONG, July 5, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CEL Infrastructure Investment Fund II ("Fund II"), a private equity fund sponsored and managed by China Everbright Limited ("CEL", stock code: 165.HK) has made significant progress in fundraising. On June 29, 2022, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank ("AIIB") approved to commit of US$100 million including up to US$25 million co-investment sleeve in Fund II. AIIB is a multilateral development bank with 105 members from all over the world. Its vision is to finance "Infrastructure for Tomorrow" with sustainability at its core. AIIB is committed to unlocking new capital and investing in green, technology-enabled and cross-border connectivity infrastructure to promote sustainable economic development and regional connectivity in Asia and around the world. This will be the first time funds managed by CEL have raised capital from a multilateral development bank, marking a new stage of internationalization, professionalization and marketization for CEL. Fund II will focus on climate finance and ESG investing, and will introduce ESG investment, management, assessment and evaluation policy with international standards in order to ensure that future investments will have real-world positive impacts on addressing climate change and improving the environment and society.



Overseas Infrastructure Investment Fund team (the "Team") is one of the major teams under CEL pursuing overseas investment. Everbright Overseas Infrastructure Investment Fund L.P. ("Fund I"), established and managed by the Team, deployed more than US$450 million in infrastructure assets in Europe, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong SAR. Fund I, now at its harvest period, has achieved outstanding performance amongst its peers with distribution to paid-in capital over 1.0x. The Team is raising Fund II with a target size of US$600 million, focusing on green and low carbon themes. Fund II will primarily invest in renewable energy, new infrastructure and logistics projects in Southeast Asia and some other Asian countries. Fund II is expected to have its first closing within 2022.







Topic: Press release summary

Source: China Everbright Ltd

Sectors: Daily Finance, Funds & Equities, Banking & Insurance

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

