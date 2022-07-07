Wednesday, 6 July 2022, 16:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Malaysian Genomics to Offer First-Ever Sports-Based Tests Specific to Southeast Asian Genetic Profiles The Group is collaborating with Rinani Genotec to develop and offer genetic screening tests catering to athletes and those with active lifestyles

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (Bursa: MGRC, 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, is pleased to announce that the Group's wholly-owned subsidiary, MGRC Therapeutics Sdn Bhd (MGRCT), is collaborating with Rinani Genotec Sdn Bhd (Genotec) to offer sports-based genetic tests.



Genotec, a biomedical technology firm focusing on stem cell treatment and genetic testing, now offers a direct-to-consumer sports and fitness DNA test which enables individuals to better understand their genetic profile in sports and fitness-related areas. The test result includes categories such as energy metabolism and utilisation, muscle performance, response to cardiovascular training, weight management, nutrient metabolism, bone and joint health, and mental ability and performance. The information can then be integrated by individuals into their lifestyle in order to improve their daily sport and fitness performance.



The collaboration will see both parties consult and collaborate on sports-based genetic profile testing and the marketing of these services. In addition, Genotec will also work closely with MGRCT on the marketing of Malaysian Genomics' full range of Dtect genetic screening tests.



Dato' Alvin Joseph, Executive Director of MGRC, said, "This collaboration is another important step towards realising our vision of becoming a premier integrated life sciences company. By partnering with experts in sports science, we have now pioneered a genetic screening profile specifically designed for professional and amateur athletes, and everyday fitness enthusiasts. The science of genetics has a long history in professional sports and through this new profile we can support sportspeople in their pursuit of peak performance."



Mr. Julian Koay, Genotec's Director of Business Development, said, "With Malaysian Genomics' experience in genetics, what we have developed can be a game-changer for athletes and sports talents. We will use this new sports genetic profile to personalise fitness, sports and recovery regimes of sportspeople, to improve their performance."



Founders of Genotec, Julian Koay and Watson Chung, are the first certified DNA-based trainers in Malaysia, offering a unique programme combining knowledge of individuals' genetic profiles with a fitness or training regime that enhances the effectiveness of the fitness or training programmes.



