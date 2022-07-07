Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 8, 2022
Friday, 8 July 2022, 10:31 HKT/SGT
Perfect Medical's Major Shareholders Further Increase along with Company Buybacks, Strong Confidence in the Future Prospects

HONG KONG, July 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Perfect Medical Health Management Limited ("Perfect Medical" or the "Company", the "Group"; Stock code: 1830.HK), one of the largest medical groups in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group"), is pleased to announce that on the 4th and 5th July 2022, Dr. Au-Yeung Kong, the executive director, chairman and chief executive officer of the Group ("Dr. Au-Yeung") further purchase a total of 7,5000,000 shares of the Company, for an aggregate consideration of HK$30.675 million. Following the further purchase, Dr. Au-Yeung is interested in an aggregate of 909,287,383 shares and his equity stake increased from 72.92% to 73.33%. At the same time, on the 4th of July 2022, the Company repurchased 1,000,000 shares for an aggregate consideration of HK$3.978 million under the Repurchase Mandate, representing approximately 0.08% of the issued share capital.

The Company announced its FY2021/22 annual results in late June. The Company achieved a historical high revenue of HK$1.35 billion, representing a growth of 23.9% despite the impact of the pandemic. The Company achieved a net profit of HK$305.2 million. If excluding the government subsidies in both years, the revised net profit for the Group increased by 29.8%. With a solid financial position, actively seeking mergers and acquisitions of medical projects and global expansion strategies, the Company will deliver sustainable growth in the long run.

Dr. Au-Yeung, said that "the further purchase demonstrates the confidence about the future prospects of the Company and is optimistic about the Company's future development and may consider further increasing the shareholding in the Company when appropriate in the future. With the weakening of the impact of the pandemic, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the market opportunities and respond to the rebound of customers' demand in the post-pandemic era. In the future, the Company will gear up its effort organically, actively seek mergers and acquisitions of medical projects, and make optimization and integration to offer additional high-quality services to our customers. Looking ahead, the Company will increase the proportion of medical services and proceed with the international business expansion, with a view to becoming a truly multinational medical group."

About Perfect Medical Health Management Limited
Perfect Medical Health Management Limited is a multinational aesthetic medical corporate and one of the largest aesthetic medical companies in Hong Kong established in 2003. The Group focuses primarily on non-invasive aesthetic medical services and medical services in Hong Kong, China, Macau, Australia and Singapore with a total service area spanning approximately 322,000 square feet. Our operation offers a broad spectrum of professional services with assurance of utmost safety and efficacy. The Company was included as a constituent stock of the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index on 27 May 2021, demonstrating the confidence of the capital market and recognizing the investment value of the Company.



