Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 8, 2022
Friday, 8 July 2022, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad
Malaysian Genomics Proposes Private Placement
Group to use proceeds for future viable investment and purchase of equipment

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 8, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (Bursa: MGRC, 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, announced today that the Group is proposing to undertake a private placement of up to 10% of its total number of issued shares or up to 12.42 million new placement shares at an issue price to be determined for third-party investors that will be identified later.

Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad

Shareholders had approved in the AGM convened on 30 November 2021 for the Group to issue and allot new shares at any time and at such price as the Board of Directors deemed fit provided the number of new shares does not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares. The new placement shares will rank equally in all respects with existing Malaysian Genomics shares except they will not be entitled to any dividends, rights, allotments and any other forms of distribution should the entitlement date precede the relevant date of allotment and issuance of the new placement shares.

Encik Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics, said, "We are proposing the private placement to raise funds mainly for the Group's future investments of which we are still exploring options and a part of the proceeds will be allocated for the purchase of equipment including IT hardware, biological safety cabinet and extraction automation for our existing and future businesses."

"The reopening of the economy presents opportunities in the private healthcare segment and the fresh funds raised will enable us to be able to take advantage of the possibilities. We diversified into the biopharmaceutical business in 2020 and have since been pushing to open channels for our cell therapies and genetic tests through a series of agreements that gives us a wider market reach. We also bought a 51% stake in a kidney dialysis operator, Aquahealth Sdn Bhd, to offer holistic kidney care."

UOB Kay Hian Securities (M) Sdn Bhd is the adviser and placement agent for the proposed private placement.

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad: 0155 [BURSA: MGRC] [RIC: MGRC:KL] [BBG: MGRC:MK], http://www.mgrc.com.my/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad
Sectors: Daily News, BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad
July 6, 2022 16:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics to Offer First-Ever Sports-Based Tests Specific to Southeast Asian Genetic Profiles
June 23, 2022 14:30 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre to Offer Pioneering Holistic Renal Care via New Venture
June 13, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Gets Affected Issuer Status Uplifted
May 23, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Posts 212% Increase in Revenue for 3Q FY2022
Apr 28, 2022 11:30 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Supports Yayasan Seri Negara's Ramadhan Initiative
Apr 6, 2022 13:00 HKT/SGT
Personalised Health Supplements Customised from Genetic Screening Results Offered on airasia Super App
Apr 4, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Awarded Covid-19 Surveillance Contract
Feb 17, 2022 14:00 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad Emerges as Substantial Shareholder in Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad
Feb 16, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad Records Significant Increase in Revenue of RM7.63 Million
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       