Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Monday, 11 July 2022, 18:59 HKT/SGT
Share:
SHKP Shopping Malls Clinch 1 Gold and 3 Silvers at 2022 ICSC MAXI Awards
-- East Point City, Landmark North, Park Central, Mikiki and other malls are the only awarded SILVER shopping centres in Hong Kong
-- Harbour North is the only mall in Hong Kong to win GOLD trophy
-- Creative campaigns driving sales amid the pandemic demonstrate all-round strategies

HONG KONG, July 11, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Twelve major shopping malls under Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) including East Point City, Harbour North, Landmark North, Park Central and Mikiki have been flexing their creative muscles amid the pandemic with out-of-the-box campaigns as well as all-encompassing promotion and marketing strategies both online and offline. Their outperforming promotion campaigns have gained recognition at the 2022 MAXI Awards with one gold and three silver awards, and are the only winners from Hong Kong among the global application.

'LINE FRIENDS WORLD FEASTival' by SHKP 8 malls

'Let's Paw-ty in Art Gallery: Cat Art & Dog Art Series' by Harbour North

'City Escape - Korea Winter Carnival' by Park Central

'ULTRAMAN Experience Lab' by Mikiki

Fiona Chung, Director of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate (Sales and Leasing) Agency Limited, was delighted by the results

The MAXI Awards given by the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) have long been regarded as the 'Oscars of shopping centres' - coveted industry awards bestowing the highest honour. For this year, eligibility for the awards has expanded to cover shopping centres all over the world, pitting them against each other for the same awards.

'LINE FRIENDS WORLD FEASTival' by eight of the SHKP shopping malls, 'City Escape - Korea Winter Carnival' by Park Central and 'ULTRAMAN Experience Lab' by Mikiki, were each a silver winner in the Experiential category. Harbour North was awarded a gold winner with its critically-acclaimed campaign 'Let's Paw-ty in Art Gallery: Cat Art & Dog Art Series', marking the only Hong Kong shopping centre for the gold trophy in the Experiential category.

Fiona Chung, Director of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate (Sales and Leasing) Agency Limited, was delighted by the results. 'The 12 major shopping malls of SHKP embraced the challenges posed by the pandemic and turned them into opportunities. We formulated campaigns which were as innovative as they were attention-grabbing. We offered a quality and novel customer experience to attract footfall. We stepped up promotion efforts and expanded the coverage, which in turn brought a significant increase in business takings. The international recognitions are a great encouragement to the teams. The 12 shopping malls of SHKP will continue offering brand-new interactive experiential activities in the future, bringing a better leisure and shopping experience to customers.'

SHKP created buzz and charted a way out of the pandemic through campaigns that captivated Hong Konger
Informed by aptly formulated strategies, SHKP's 12 major shopping malls launched campaigns geared towards popular tastes and preferences to stay ahead in the local market. Through twin promotion efforts from both online and offline, the shopping malls harnessed the power of digital marketing, social media and membership programme 'The Point App' to promote their campaigns.

Harbour North was aware of the topic that is near and dear to Hong Kong people - their love for pets. It, therefore, launched 'Let's Paw-ty in Art Gallery: Cat Art & Dog Art Series', which curated renowned artwork reimagined with cats and dog portraits from America. The campaign introduced pet art to the community and raised public awareness of loving cats and dogs. KOLs catering to different audiences were invited to check in with the art installations, which garnered momentum on social media and became the talk of the town. The snowball effect helped establish the pet-friendliness for the shopping mall.

Eight shopping malls across Kowloon and the New Territories, namely East Point City, Landmark North, Mikiki, PopWalk, life@KCC, Chelsea Heights, K-Point and Blossom Garden, jointly launched the wildly popular 'LINE FRIENDS WORLD FEASTival' amid the pandemic, where customers could enjoy the famous sights from around the world. Innovative interactive mobile games with AR technology brought an exceptional virtual world public with generous prizes attracting footfall. These events, which spanned various shopping malls, created synergy and buzz.

Mikiki's 'ULTRAMAN Experience Lab' was launched to coincide with ULTRAMAN's 55th anniversary and to rekindle the fond memories of the superhero character. The event space was transformed into the training ground of ULTRAMAN, with classic scenes from the animation and interactive experiences connecting ULTRAMAN fans of all ages. Customers could take the slow-motion videos shot on 360 degree panoramic camera and shared on social media, thus achieving word-of-mouth publicity.

In view of the travel ban, Park Central launched 'City Escape - Korea Winter Carnival' where Korea aficionados were able to experience the romantic Korean winter in Hong Kong, extending the trend of 'pseudo-tourism'. The virtual reality games enhanced customers' experience, and the usage of technology added to the enjoyment while minimising physical contact in times of pandemic.

Four Awards Won by 12 SHKP Shopping Malls in 2022 ICSC MAXI Awards
'Let's Paw-ty in Art Gallery: Cat Art & Dog Art Series' - Harbour North
Experiential > Shopping Centers under 500,000 sq. ft. - Gold
'City Escape - Korea Winter Carnival' - Park Central
Experiential > Shopping Centers under 500,000 sq. ft. - Silver
'ULTRAMAN Experience Lab' - Mikiki
Experiential > Shopping Centers under 500,000 sq. ft. - Silver
'LINE FRIENDS WORLD FEASTival' - East Point City, Landmark North, PopWalk, Mikiki, life@KCC, Chelsea Heights, K-Point and Blossom Garden
Experiential > Joint Centers - Silver



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Real Estate
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
ING spins out Pyctor digital assets technology to GMEX Group  
July 12, 2022 01:10 HKT/SGT
TrueFi powers WOO X's institutional services through decentralized loans to verified clients  
July 12, 2022 01:00 HKT/SGT
SHKP Shopping Malls Clinch 1 Gold and 3 Silvers at 2022 ICSC MAXI Awards  
July 11, 2022 18:59 HKT/SGT
13th Edition of Digital Transformation SEA Summit - Physical Conference on 14 July 2022  
July 11, 2022 17:17 HKT/SGT
Society Pass (SoPa) Marks First Foray into Thailand by Acquiring Bangkok-Headquartered Thoughtful Media Group, Southeast Asia's Leading Digital Video Multi-Platform Network and Social Commerce Platform  
July 11, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Double Monza podium for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing  
Monday, July 11, 2022 2:01:00 PM
Hitachi Energy supplies world-breaking OceaniQ subsea transformers to OneSubsea for its subsea multiphase compression system  
Monday, July 11, 2022 8:29:00 AM
SinoMab Received the Highest Subsidy from HKSTP  
July 8, 2022 19:03 HKT/SGT
Malaysian Genomics Proposes Private Placement  
July 8, 2022 18:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing reaches for top gear at the halfway stage   
Friday, July 8, 2022 5:55:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
DIA CoRE Singapore Annual Meeting 2022
12  -  13   July
Singapore
Digital Transformation Summit, Singapore 2022
14   July
Singapore
2nd Annual Clean Power & New Energy 2022
20  -  21   July
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
FUTURE MOBILITY ASIA 2022
20  -  22   July
Bangkok, Thailand
Cyber Security Summit Indonesia
21   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Manufacturing IT Summit, South Africa
27   July
Johannesburg, South Africa
BFSI IT Summit
5   August
Mumbai, India
The 12th Asia Pacific Floor Fair (CGFF2022)
9  -  11   August
Guangzhou, China
Digital transformation Summit Saudi Arabia 2022
10   August
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
WBE 2022
10  -  12   August
China
10th edition World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
16  -  17   August
Manila, Philippines
TechHR SEA
25  -  26   August
Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submarine Networks World 2022
7  -  8   September
Suntec, Singapore
Accounting & Finance Show Singapore 2022
20  -  21   September
Suntec Convention Centre, Singapore
The Roads & Traffic Expo Thailand 2022
26  -  27   October
BITEC, Bangkok, Thailand
Agri-Food Tech Expo Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia and Fenestration Asia 2022
26  -  28   October
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
Telecoms World Asia 2022
2  -  3   November
CentaraWorld, Bangkok, Thailand
ASEAN Ceramics Thailand 2022
30  November -  2   December
Thailand
Accounting & Finance Show Asia 2022
1  -  2   December
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       