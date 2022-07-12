Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Tuesday, 12 July 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Source: The HBAR Foundation
The HBAR Foundation and BCW Ventures Launch a Market Development Fund to Accelerate Growth on the Hedera Network

HONG KONG, July 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The HBAR Foundation and BCW Group today announced a collaboration focused on the rapidly expanding ecosystem at the intersection of distributed ledger technology and digital assets, with an initiative that supports the development and growth of the Hedera network. Kyle Baron, Managing Partner at BCW, and his team will lead and manage an all-encompassing Market Development Fund (MDF) to onboard prominent early-stage projects looking to build on Hedera.

BCW is a global fintech-focused strategy consulting and technology firm that works alongside industry-leading partners and clients to scale digital asset infrastructure, remove friction points, and enhance customer experiences to reimagine how the world does commerce. The BCW MDF furthers the HBAR Foundation's support of the Hedera ecosystem by leveraging BCW's expertise in Web3 infrastructure and experience in building scalable digital asset products for Fortune 500 clients. In collaboration with the HBAR Foundation, BCW will continue to identify, incubate, and develop innovative DLT solutions foundational to the growth of next-generation decentralised applications on the Hedera network.

The MDF is looking to fund projects focusing on (but not limited to)
- Web3 Infrastructure
- Decentralised Finance
- NFT, Metaverse, and Gaming
- Interoperability

BCW has worked closely with Hedera on a wide range of initiatives since 2018 including hashport, the first interoperability bridge connecting Hedera with the EVM world and TOKO, the enterprise grade digital asset tokenization and issuance platform. BCW has also been a proud sponsor of the Hedera Hackathon since 2020.

BCW Ventures enables developers and startups to benefit from BCW's in-house technology and consultancy experts, proprietary multi-chain interoperability and data analytics solutions, and global network of industry founders and partners. BCW grant applicants benefit from the HBAR Foundation's continued technical, marketing, and operational support in addition to other members of the BCW family, like hashport, a multi-chain interoperability solution connecting the Hedera, Polygon, and Ethereum networks that makes making dApp migration and token integration to Hedera easier than ever.

To apply for an MDF grant, apply online at https://www.hbarfoundation.org/apply-form and select 'BCW' from the Grant Category dropdown.

About BCW Group

BCW Group is a fintech-focused strategy consulting and technology firm with a strong footprint building products & businesses in the digital assets & distributed ledger technologies (DLT) industry. Our mission is to scale digital asset infrastructure, remove the friction points & enhance the customer experience to achieve ubiquity in the utility of digital payments, web 3.0 applications & connectivity of an on-demand digital universe. Our business lines include payments, consulting, technologies, products, research and ventures. We have built products in the areas of blockchain interoperability (hashport), data-analytics (Blockpour), tokenisation (TOKO), staking and IaaS tools (Arkhia).

What makes us unique is our ability to not only re-imagine and design the next generation of digital commerce, but to build the applications of the future alongside our world-class partners & clients.

Learn more about BCW Ventures at bcw.group or follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/bcw_llc
- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bcw-group2019

About the HBAR Foundation

Founded in 2021, the HBAR Foundation fuels the development of the Hedera ecosystem by providing grants and other resources to developers, startups and organizations that seek to launch decentralized applications in DeFi, NFTs, CBDCs, ESGs, gaming and other sectors. In addition to providing funding through a streamlined grant process, the HBAR Foundation acts as an integrated force multiplier through expert support across technical, marketing, business development and other operational functions that are required to scale.

For more information, please contact:
Rufus Daniel
The HBAR Foundation
rufus@hbar.fund

SOURCE: The HBAR Foundation


Topic: Press release summary
Source: The HBAR Foundation
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain, Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

