Source: trescon DIG joins World Blockchain Summit as Headline Sponsor The 20th global World Blockchain Summit intends to unite supporters of cryptocurrencies, investors, media outlets, and public authorities on a single platform. We welcome Decentralised Investment Group (DIG) as our Headline Sponsor.

Singapore, July 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The World's Biggest Blockchain Summit Series comes to Singapore. The World Blockchain Summit will take place on July 14 -15, 2022, at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center, Singapore, one of the most exclusive events in the global blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Among the top crypto leaders and speakers who will join the global conversation will be Haydn Snape, Global Managing Partner and CEO of the Dubai-based Decentralised Investment Group (DIG).



DIG is an award-winning multinational blockchain technology conglomerate with several subsidiaries, developing revolutionary blockchain technology and investing in many innovative products that instil the values of decentralisation, financial independence and individual liberty. DIG builds products that promote equitable, accessible and trusted open systems to nurture human innovation, promote and facilitate economic growth, optimise resource allocation and eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy.



"We are honoured to be in Singapore taking part in the World Blockchain Summit and showcasing the incredible, revolutionary work we're doing at DIG," said Haydn Snape. "This is an elite gathering of leaders in our industry, and we welcome the chance to come together with like-minded professionals, where we can learn from one another and share evidence-based best practices and opportunities for growth."



Snape added: "We are especially excited to show how far we've come with Realms of Ethernity (ROE), the most anticipated play-to-earn game of the year, and currently being developed by our GameFi subsidiary in Miami, XYZZY. ROE is the world's first AAA-quality, NFT, MMORPG (massively-multiplayer online role-playing game), a polished, rich, third-person open-world built in Unity 3D with stunning audio-visual quality. It is a game-changer in its use of blockchain technology, and we will be showcasing it in Singapore."



Mohammed Saleem, Founder of World Blockchain Summit, said, "blockchain is fundamentally transforming our world from supply chains and manufacturing optimisations to increased performance of financial services and retail. Singapore is at the heart of some of those transformations." He added, "We are thrilled to have DIG as the Headline Sponsor for World Blockchain Summit - Singapore, and I'm sure what they present at the summit will excite the attendees."



About World Blockchain Summit:



World Blockchain Summit is a global series of elite gatherings that takes place in 16+ destinations across the world. It connects global blockchain gurus and technology players in this space, including emerging startups - with regional businesses, government authorities, IT leaders, tech entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain developers.



About Decentralised Investment Group ("DIG")



Decentralised Investment Group ("DIG") is an award-winning multinational blockchain technology conglomerate holding company headquartered in Dubai and committed to making impactful investments within blockchain.



DIG seeks out exclusive investment opportunities within the metaverse space and turns them into industry-leading products aimed at disrupting the landscape. With offices in Dubai, Miami, Warsaw, Mumbai, Hanoi, Manila and Nassau, DIG uses blockchain solutions to revolutionise the decentralised investment ecosystem. DIG's subsidiaries include, but are not limited to:

- XYZZY, a Miami-based metaverse GameFi company bridging the virtual world with the physical through the work of a team of a team of 250+ programmers and tech-savvy staff in key emerging markets, providing iconic brands with an entry point into the future;

- DIG Foundation is a charitable non-profit committed to making strategic investments in education initiatives and STEM programs that empower underprivileged communities with the tools and thinking to powerfully cause and create significant financial futures and thrive in a digital economy.



