KUALA LUMPUR, July 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysia's leading bottled water producer, Spritzer, has officially launched a new iconic bottle with a trendy and vibrant style made by fully recycled packaging made with recycled materials.

Group Chief Executive Officer of Spritzer, Mr. Lim Seng Lee

The bottle's sleek and modern-looking curve is shaped like a water droplet and is designed with an ergonomic grip. The turquoise colour scheme, a blend of blue and green, represents nature's purity, calmness, serenity and peace while the new corporate logo is inspired by the Company's pristine 390-acre water catchment area, which is within the protected rainforest vicinity in Taiping, Perak. The new bottles made with sustainable packaging allows consumers to recycle and to create new life to the packaging which directly helps to reduce carbon emission.



Group Chief Executive Officer of Spritzer, Mr. Lim Seng Lee said, "Spritzer is stepping up the Company's sustainability initiatives and the new iconic bottle serves the purpose of modern aesthetics as well as encouraging consumers to bring new life to the bottles through recycling, through 'New Look New Purpose'. The new look was inspired by nature. Every element of the label comes with a story, and the new purpose came from our fully recyclable packaging made with recycled material."



Spritzer is the number one mineral water brand in Malaysia with strong international recognition, and this is being pushed through with successful entry into key markets such as the United Kingdom, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, and South Korea. With Spritzer continuing to expand its market reach, the new look as well as sustainable packaging will help in strengthening the brand's position internationally.



Lim added, "Spritzer continues to invest in research and development activities to share with consumers the research on the health benefits of drinking silica-rich natural mineral water. The benefits include how silica-rich mineral water can optimize the synthesis of collagen and helps to remove the aluminium level from our bodies."



Spritzer has received many accolades and awards over the years, including being awarded the Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute and the first Diamond Taste Award Mineral Water in Malaysia. Other awards include the Reader's Digest's Trusted Brands 2022 platinum award for 21 consecutive years.



The launch was also attended by renowned singer and actress Ayda Jebat as well as actor Meerqeen.



Spritzer would like to thank consumers for their support and loyalty over the years as they have been the reason for which the Company has endeavoured throughout the decades to ensure that its natural mineral water is of the highest quality and achieve a better and more sustainable future.



Spritzer Bhd: [Bursa: SPRITZER; 7103] [RIC: SPTZ:KL] [BB: SPZ:MK] [OTC: SPZRF], https://www.spritzer.com.my





