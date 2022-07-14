Thursday, 14 July 2022, 19:28 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon World SD-WAN & SASE Summit Shed Light on the Need to Accelerate the Adoption of Network Infrastructure in the Middle East Region The Middle East edition of #TresconSDWAN converged some of the prominent speakers in the network infrastructure space to power the Middle East with SD-WAN and SASE services.

DUBAI, July 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Trescon, world's fastest growing business events company successfully concluded the Middle East edition of World SD-WAN & SASE Summit, on 17 March 2022 at The Address, Dubai Mall. The event saw over 150 participants who explored the current state of network infrastructure in the Middle East region, and way forward. The conference brought together the region's key players in the SD-WAN & SASE ecosystem, including government officials, leading SD-WAN & SASE solution providers, and senior executives from significant think tanks.

An image from World SD-WAN & SASE Summit – Middle East on 17 March 2022

The event addressed important issues in SD-WAN & SASE ecosystem, such as the

- Evolution of SD-WAN to support the future network landscape;

- Key architectural requirements of SDWAN;

- How AI and ML will impact SD-WAN and SASE, and much more.



World SD-WAN & SASE Summit featured prominent experts such as:

- Dr Salim Al-shuaili, Expert in Digital Transformation, AI, and Emerging Technologies, Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology

- Padam Sundar Kafle, Head IT & Automation, Aster Hospitals UAE

- Nader Ayoub, Director of IT, Malaffi

- Mohamed G Abdalmksoud, IT director, United Eastern Medical Services

- Faisal Ameer Malik, Chief Technical Officer, Huawei Enterprise Business Group

- Sujit Nair, Director - Digital & Cloud Products, Moro Hub

- Lars Van Der Zande, Solution Architect, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, Huawei

- Stefano Testa, Director of Sales, SD-WAN EMEAR, Cisco



Key highlights and takeaways from World SD-WAN & SASE Summit - Middle East.



The summit started with an opening keynote by Abdul Mobeen Khan, Strategy Execution, Program Management, ITSM, Cybersecurity & Governance Practitioner and Trainee where he shared his insights on 'SD-WAN & SASE - New Landscape of Networking'. He was found quoting, "Gone are the days when companies defined technology for their own good so that they make more revenue, more cash flows. Today it is very important to understand the client landscape and then let technology take care of that."



Faisal Ameer Malik, Chief Technical Officer at Huawei Enterprise Business Group spoke at length on "Huawei SD-WAN - A Experience-Driven, Intelligent and Robust Cloud Access Network". He was quoted saying, "It is not just about SD-WAN technology, it is about how enterprises want to adopt SD-WAN and what benefit it can bring to their business."



While speaking about "Transforming connectivity and securing the edge. Flexibility for a hybrid workforce in a multi-cloud world", Stefano Testa, Director of Sales, SD-WAN EMEAR at Cisco, mentioned that, "Our overall strategy as a company is all about Connectivity, Security, Automation and we look at that it is spot on what we try to deliver with SD-WAN & SASE."



Dr. Salim Al-shuaili, Expert in Digital Transformation, AI, and Emerging Technologies at Ministry of Transport, Communication and IT spoke at length on '4IR technologies and Data in cyber security in SD-WAN'. He was quoted saying, "The future fuel is not crude fuel, but data itself. There is a widely renowned estimation that says in 2025, the valuation of data will reach 90 billion dollars."



The event also witnessed an exclusive workshop on 'Future developments in SD-WAN solutions' by leaders from Huawei, that included Lars Van Der Zande, Solution Architect, Huawei Enterprise Business Group; Muhammad Badar Farooq, Senior Solution Architect/ SDN SME at Huawei Enterprise Business Group and Ahmed Mostafa Ahmed Hassan Deabes, Regional Channel Solution Manager at Huawei Enterprise Business Group.



"Finding the right business context for SD-WAN & SASE is a big part of the game as it opens up a plethora of possibilities. However, innovations in the SD-WAN & SASE field must be contextualised and integrated into a company usecase," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.

The 3rd global edition of World SD-WAN & SASE Summit - ME was officially sponsored by Digital Transformation Partner - Huawei; Gold Sponsor: CISCO; Bronze Sponsor: Nour Global, DTS Solution; Networking Sponsor: Gulf IT.



About World SD-WAN & SASE Summit



World SD-WAN & SASE Summit is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world.



As part of the world tour, this Middle East edition is gathered pre-qualified C-Suite IT Leaders, Data Heads, Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers and Expert service providers in SD-WAN and SASE Technology among others from cross-industry verticals across the middle east.



About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments, and individuals. Trescon is specialised in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



For further details about the announcement, please contact:

Monith Shetty

Media, PR & Corporate Communications

+91 81059 75937

media@tresconglobal.com





