Africa, July 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - After successful 19 editions of Manufacturing IT Summit, Exito is all set to host another milestone event - which serves as an ideal platform to enhance the experience to latest insights in "Re-Imagine| Innovate| Transform". The Manufacturing IT Summit is an ideal platform for IT leaders in South Africa to meet, interact, gain new insights and discuss various methods to overcome the glaring challenges faced by the manufacturing industry. Through engaging panel discussions, insightful keynotes and immersive networking sessions, the event is sure to incite both thought and action at your organization. At the Manufacturing IT Summit, South Africa's top IT leaders will share their best practices and case-studies from their transformation journey.



The event will be elated with insightful sessions by the qualified speakers hosting a vast experience in the Manufacturing IT domain. An exclusive one-day closed door conference hosting 120+ CIOs, CISOs,CTOs, CDOs, IT Heads etc to discuss the best practices on manufacturing industry from various enterprises of South Africa.



Speakers like John Bosco Arends, Group Head ITO & Chairperson, Chartered CIO Council City of Johannesburg, Juanita Clark, Chief Executive, Digital Council Africa, Faith Burn, CIO, Eskom, Chris Wigget, Head of Data & Analytics, Dimension Data, Letsebela Tsebie, Lebenya, Enterprise Architecture Consultant, Harmony Gold Mine, among many others will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the Summit.



Event registration has commenced for Delegates and Sponsors.



- The delegates will be exposed to in-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops - practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy.

- The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.

- Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to network and connect with. Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues on the 27th of July 2022.



Register Today to engage at this grand event as the slots are filling up fast., bit.ly/3cdTAfu.



To know more about the event, https://manufacturingitsummit.com/africa/



About Exito:



We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!





