BANGKOK, July 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Endorsed and hosted by Thailand's Ministry of Energy, under the patronage of H.E. Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, the world's largest organiser of energy exhibitions and conferences, dmg events, presents Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia. The combination of events are dedicated to accelerating ASEAN's energy transition and clean mobility missions and will be held from 20 to 22 July 2022, at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC), Bangkok.



An International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) report estimates that by 2025, around 20% of vehicles in Southeast Asia will be electric, with around 59 million two- to three- wheelers and 8.9 million four-wheel vehicles(1). Coupled with an expected 60% increase in energy demand by 2040 due to rapid economic growth(2), Southeast Asia represents a market with opportunities for robust multi-billion investments. Strategically positioned in Southeast Asia, and having the strongest presence in automotive sector in the region, Thailand provides an ideal venue for the co-located events of Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia 2022.



"On behalf of the Ministry of Energy of Thailand, we are pleased to inform you that we welcome the FEA 2022 to convene once again in Bangkok together with the FMA 2022. For this, we officially support both FEA 2022 and FMA 2022 events," said Mr Kulit Sombatsiri, Permanent Secretary, Thailand Ministry of Energy.



"It is a great pleasure for PTT to co-host Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit 2022. We are delighted to welcome the industry colleagues back to Bangkok this July 20-22 in person, to connect and explore business partnerships. Established as the platform meeting points for companies and professionals in the energy industry, Future Energy Asia will present ample opportunities for you to engage in meaningful dialogues, forge partnerships and contribute to the region's energy transition developments," said Auttapol Rerkpiboon, President & CEO, PTT.



This unified platform, with product and solution showcases, impactful dialogues, and networking opportunities, supports the energy and mobility transitions towards a cleaner sustainable pathway. Future Energy Asia, as a leading energy transition exhibition and summit, gathers top-level stakeholders of gas, LNG, and renewables sectors whilst Future Mobility Asia represents a comprehensive showcase of clean transport mobility concepts, technologies, and innovations. More than 10,000 energy and mobility professionals from over 50 countries will convene at the event.



Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia are organised by dmg events, the organisers of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) and Gastech, the world's largest, most important, and influential events for the oil and gas industry, convening Ministers and industry CEOs. Annually, dmg events attract more than 425,000 visitors to a portfolio of 84 exhibitions each year.



Event Highlights



a. Joint opening ceremony officiated by Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Energy, the Kingdom of Thailand, Petroleum Authority of Thailand (PTT) CEO and PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) CEO, with a focus on the drive and efforts towards clean energy and mobility in Thailand

b. Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) ceremony by the Thailand CCUS Technology Development Consortium

c. Dedicated strategic summit, technical sessions and exhibition showcase based on the theme "Hydrogen at the heart of energy transformation"

d. Country spotlight sessions which delve into Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, the most active markets representing multi-billion investment opportunities

e. Highly anticipated regional event convening senior policymakers and industry CEOs across energy and clean mobility industries including:

- Auttapol Rerkpiboon, CEO, PTT

- Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, PETRONAS

- Dr. Twarath Sutabutr, Chief Inspector General, Ministry of Energy Thailand

- Montri Rawanchaikul, Chief Executive Officer, PTTEP

- Chanin Khaochan, Deputy Secretary General, Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)

- Ranee Kositvanich, Deputy Governor of Fuel Management, EGAT

- Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of International Energy Forum (IEF)

- Ir. Mohd Yusrizal bin Mohd Yusof, Managing Director, TNB Renewables

- Nguyen Phuong Mai, Deputy Chief of the Office, Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT)

- Anatol Feygin, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Cheniere Energy

- Joseph T. Buckler, Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development, Babcock & Wilcox

- Isabel Chatterton, Asia Pacific Regional Head of Industry, Infrastructure & Natural Resources, International Finance Corporation (IFC)

- Worachat Luxkanalode, Executive Director, Grab Thailand and Country Head, Grab Financial Group

- Richard Hong, CEO, TUV SUD ASEAN

- Kaushik Burman, Head of Global Business Development, Gogoro

- Craig Knight, CEO, Hyzon Motors

- Alfred Wong, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, Ballard Power Systems

- Julien Perez, Strategy & Policy Vice President, OGCI

- Dr. Akarin Suwannarat, Special Assistant to CEO & EVP, Energy Absolute PCL



Exhibition



Future Energy Asia will showcase global products, solutions and technologies from top players in four industry zones of "Hydrogen", "Gas, LNG and Carbon Capture as low carbon solutions", "Grid technologies and digitalisation" and "Renewables (solar, wind, energy storage)".



In Future Mobility Asia, participants will get access to the clean mobility value chain including passenger and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEM), aftermarket suppliers, battery, energy storage, charging infrastructure providers and enabling technology.



Participating companies include PTT, PTTEP, Cheniere, Dassault Systemes, SEA Electric, Babcock & Wilcox, EVIomo, Baker Hughes, Hexagon, Schneider Electric, Nogaholding, Zeiss and more.



Strategic Summits & Technical Conferences



The Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia conferences feature three days of multi-stream strategic commercial and technical content with over 200 speakers from across the integrated energy and mobility value chain.



With the theme "Decarbonising ASEAN's Energy Transition and Transformation", Future Energy Asia will advance the ASEAN region towards a secure, affordable and low-carbon energy future, in line with the net zero mission.



Concurrently, Future Mobility Asia propels ASEAN's mobility towards an electric, autonomous, connected and shared future, placing ASEAN at the centre stage of global clean mobility dialogues and thought leadership.



Exclusive to this event, executive committees made up of experts and policy makers representing the gas, LNG, renewables, power and mobility sector value chain shapes a world-class Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia summit programmes which are relevant, practical and meaningful for industry practitioners.



"In Thailand, the Ministry of Energy is driving towards achieving two key goals; net zero by 2065, and 30% electric vehicles by 2030. These two objectives are inextricably linked and require transformative investment-backed actions across the entire value chain of energy and mobility. Other countries in ASEAN are following a similar path. Future Energy Asia and Future Mobility Asia are uniquely created, driven by these policy insights and operate to deliver a clear goal of connecting key decision makers, investors, developers to public and private sector technology, innovation, and solution partners," said Mel Lanvers-Shah, Vice President Asia, dmg events.



About Future Energy Asia



Officially hosted by the Ministry of Energy Thailand and co-hosted by PTT, Future Energy Asia Exhibition and Summit is the region's most important event convening Energy Ministers and industry CEOs who shape and drive the region's energy transition pathways. Co-located with Future Mobility Asia, the 4th edition of Future Energy Asia presents an inclusive platform for over 4,000 energy professionals across the gas, LNG, renewables and power sectors. The event allows key energy stakeholders, buyers and value chain players to network, showcase innovations and realise business partnerships. For more information, please visit https://www.futureenergyasia.com.



Please follow us on social media for the latest information: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FutureEnergyAsia/ Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/future-energy-asia/



About Future Mobility Asia



Future Mobility Asia is presented as an integrated global exhibition and conference for all stakeholders of mobility driving forward a clean and autonomous mobility transformation in Asia. The event features an extensive display of road mobility technologies and innovations, and aims to converge more than 6,000 trade professionals, global technology thought leaders, ASEAN ministers, and transport fleet owners. Future Mobility Asia is an event organised by dmg events. For more information, please visit https://www.future-mobility.asia



Please follow us on social media for the latest information:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FutureMobilityAsia/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fma-2022 Twitter: https://twitter.com/mobility_asia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkoFQ9-Gu-gbK60UbaRWb_w



About dmg events



dmg events is a leading organiser of face-to-face events and a publisher of trade magazines. We aim to keep businesses informed and connect them with relevant communities to create vibrant marketplaces and to accelerate their business through face-to-face events. dmg events organises more than 80 events across 25 countries, attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates every year. The company's portfolio of products includes many industry-leading events in the energy, construction, hospitality & design, coatings, and transportation sectors. ADIPEC, Gastech, and EGYPS are the company's flagship energy events. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com.



(1) bit.ly/3IMORO7

(2) pwc.to/3yI7GNM



