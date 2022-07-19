Monday, 18 July 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: EC Healthcare EC Healthcare Provides Healthcare Services for Signature and Prestige Banking Customers of Hang Seng Bank Broadening Customer Acquisition Channels and Expanding Premium Market Coverage

HONG KONG, July 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce the Group will provide diversified healthcare services for Signature and Prestige Banking customers of Hang Seng Bank via the brands under the Group, including New York Medical Group, Hair Forest, DR REBORN and ATO HAIR CLUB.



As the leading healthcare services provider, EC Healthcare is committed to providing professional, premium and diversified medical healthcare services covering 29 medical disciplines and to bringing health, beauty and happiness to the world. EC Healthcare will safeguard the health of banking customers in line with the client-centric core value, and provide comprehensive healthcare, aesthetic and beauty and kids well-being and healthcare services for them and their children. The promotion period started from 1 July 2022 and will end till 30 June 2023.



About EC Healthcare

EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, focusing on preventive and precision medicine, the leverage investment in IT, brand, service and corporate culture aims build a diversified enclosed healthcare ecosystem, bringing health, beauty, and happiness to everyone. The Group is a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index and the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index.



The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, primary care clinics jointly established with health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, General outpatient clinic Tencent Doctorwork, the largest one-stop pain management centre in Hong Kong New York Medical Group, the comprehensive dental centres Bayley & Jackson Dental Surgeons, EC DENTAL CARE and Health and Care Dental Clinic, an advanced diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic Premier Medical Centre, Specialist Central and New Medical Centre, a paediatric centre PrimeCare, a gynaecology specialist Zenith Medical Centre and Paternal Diagnosis Centre, PathLab Medical Laboratories, Ophthalmology Center Vivid Eye, and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.



