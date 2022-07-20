Tuesday, 19 July 2022, 17:59 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Exito 13th Edition Cyber Security Summit Indonesia Physical Conference on 21 July 2022

JAKARTA, July 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - After successful 12 editions of Cyber Security Summit, Exito (www.exito-e.com) is all set to host another milestone event - 13th Edition Cyber Security Summit Indonesia (https://exito-e.com/cybersecuritysummit/indonesia/) - to enhance the experience to latest insights in "Ramping up cybersecurity in Indonesia". The summit which is in alignment with Indonesia's National Cyber security Strategy: Security and Sovereignty in Indonesia Cyberspace, is carefully curated to discuss the need for adopting policies and strategies towards a proactive cybersecurity approach. Through engaging panel discussions, insightful keynotes and immersive networking sessions, the event is sure to incite both thought and action at your organization. The summit provides an ideal opportunity for you to connect, learn and network with like-minded peers from various enterprises of Indonesia.



The event features insightful sessions by qualified speakers hosting a vast experience in the cybersecurity domain. An exclusive one-day closed door conference hosting 120+ IT Heads, CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, heads of digital transformation, security heads, etc to discuss the best practices on cybersecurity from various enterprises of Indonesia.



Speakers like Setiaji Setiaji, Chief Of Digital Transformation Office Ministry Of Health, The Republic Of Indonesia, Pratama Persadha, Chairman, CISSReC, Wilbertus Darmadi, CIO, Toyota Astra Motor, Juan Kanggrawan, Head Of Data Analytics & Digital Product, Jakarta Smart City, Edmund Situmorang, Managing Director & Head Of AI TechConnect Academy (Sinarmas Group), Ivan Irawan, IT Director, Kredit Biro Indonesia Jaya (KBIJ), Teddy Mantoro, Professor, Sampoerna University, Aston Nugroho, Industrial IoT Consultant And Secretary General, Automation Indonesia, Benny Jioe, Head Of Digital Transformation, PT Zurich Asuransi Indonesia Tbk, & Setiawan Hermanto, AVP Of IT Security, PT Tokopedia and others will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the Summit.



Event registration has commenced for Delegates (bit.ly/3acaN8x) and Sponsors.



- The delegates will be exposed to in-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops - practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy.

- The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.

- Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to network and connect with. Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues on the 21st of July2022.



To know more about the event, click on 13th Edition Cyber Security Summit Indonesia (https://exito-e.com/cybersecuritysummit/indonesia/).



About Exito



We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries. We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Exito

Sectors: Trade Shows, CyberSecurity

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

